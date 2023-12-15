State tribunal slaps down controversial council planning approval

Moyne Shire Council has suffered an expensive legal defeat after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal overturned a controversial Port Fairy planning decision.
The case originated with Moyne's seven councillors unanimously rejecting the expert advice of their own planning department in June 2022 and granting a planning permit to build a four-bedroom house on a vacant block in Griffiths Street.
In its recommendation to reject the permit, the council planning department said the low-lying block created an unacceptable flood risk, highlighting the fact access to Griffiths Street would be cut off by hazardous water levels in the event of a flood.
But the councillors disagreed, saying residents could gain access to East Beach beyond the houses at the rear of the property. Cr Karen Foster said at the time she understood the advice but believed "common sense has to prevail here".
The Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority (GHCMA) - which had provided expert flooding advice recommending the permit be rejected - appealed the decision to VCAT. It meant the council planning department had to mount a case arguing for the opposite conclusions to the ones it had reached.
After preliminary meetings and conferences failed to resolve the matter, hearings were held at VCAT on March 6, 7, 8 and 20, 2023 and May 11 with VCAT releasing its decision on November 23.
The decision overturned the council's approval, ordering no permit be granted for the property.
In reaching its conclusion, Claire Bennett, the tribunal member - its equivalent of a judge - rejected all of the arguments councillors had made for approving the permit. In particular, Ms Bennett said the proposal residents could use a narrow "goat track... through dense coastal dune shrubland" to escape in the event of a flood was "unacceptable".
"This development is not acceptable due to the flood hazard associated with this location and the increased population at risk resulting from the development," she said.
"The tribunal has considered all relevant policy for the application, including those relating to settlement, housing, urban design, the environment and flooding."
Ms Bennett said the decision to approve the permit had gone against the council's own flood guidelines and planning scheme.
The GHCMA welcomed the decision, saying it backed up the advice the authority had originally given the council.
"The advice provided by Glenelg Hopkins CMA at the time of the initial and subsequent amendments of the planning application, abided by the Victorian Floodplain Management Strategy, Victorian Planning Provisions, Victoria's Guidelines for Development in Flood Affected Areas, Moyne Planning Scheme, and Port Fairy Local Flood Development Plan," a spokesperson said.
The authority's chief executive Adam Bester said the decision demonstrated the advice had been consistent with Victorian policy and floodplain management principles.
"This case highlights the major challenge for us all, in recognising the risks surrounding development in floodplains. It also shows the challenge we need to meet in ensuring land use and development planning is going to achieve the right outcomes for the future wellbeing of communities," he said.
The Standard asked whether the council would appeal the decision.
"Council accepts the decision of VCAT. Future applications will be assessed on their merits," a spokesperson said.
But while the council accepted the decision, some councillors were defiant. Cr Foster said she stood by her original comments and views.
"I understand the regulations and that sometimes they have to be applied in a black and white manner, but to me it is absolutely common sense to grant this permit," Cr Foster said.
"I just wonder what this means for the rest of the entire street, and for anyone with a vacant block who wants to build?
"I still don't understand how VCAT came to its decision."
Cr James Purcell, who criticised the GHCMA decision to take the matter to VCAT in 2022, also said he stood "100 per cent behind (his) original decision".
"I haven't read the VCAT decision, so I can't comment on specifics, but I find it astonishing," he said.
When told that the councillors' arguments - such as using rear access to the beach - had been categorically rejected, Cr Purcell said he couldn't believe it.
The Standard asked the council how much the case had cost ratepayers in legal and expert fees but it declined to say.
