Advocating for regional areas a key priority for Western Victoria MP

Advocating for regional communities is the priority for Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora in 2024.
"Our experience is different from the metropolitan one," Ms Ermacora said.
"Not one size fits all and our priorities need to be clearly communicated."
Ms Ermacora said this was very evident when Minister Hutchins launched the Gender Equality Strategy in Warrnambool this year.
"One example is when family violence is even further complicated by long distances and transportation."
Ms Ermacora said she would also monitor the progress on the regional rail upgrade.
"This is a transformative project for our community," she said.
"Capped ticket fares have already been a game changer for so many travelling on the Warrnambool to Melbourne line."
Ms Ermacora said she would also monitor the progress of the upgrade of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"The completion of the laundry and supply department marks an important milestone," she said.
"This now enables the old facility to be demolished and construction to begin on the new medical tower.
"I'm very proud all of the infrastructure has been funded and proud to monitor the progress."
Ms Ermacora said she would continue to visit schools and hospitals in region.
"Access to good healthcare is so important for all of us," she said.
"Our health is the number one priority. Good health care should be close to home - with challenges faced locally. When we are sick our best support comes from our family and friends."
Ms Ermacora said she enjoyed visiting schools and hearing the views of youth.
"Young people are our future," she said.
"I have always enjoyed getting to know the schools across our region. It's very important to listen to our youth. They are the future and I am hoping for their feedback as I visit.
"We have a lot to be proud of with the schools in our region which is reflected in the recent VCE results.
"Our schools provide pathways to both university and to jobs in trades and skills. The Allan government investment in free TAFE shows just how important trades are in our community. Without skilled trades people nothing would get done."
Ms Ermacora said was proud to be a member of the Allan Labor government.
"I'm very happy we have a premier from regional Victoria with so much experience," she said.
"I know she understands our regional living experience.
"I also look forward to working with all the ministers who changed portfolios."
