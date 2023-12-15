Cash-strapped families forced to shell out thousands for autism assessments

Families who need to access NDIS funding are waiting years or putting off assessments due to the cost, according to a Warrnambool practitioner.
Nicky Trussler, who is an accredited mental health social worker and an accredited play therapist, opened Possum House in Warrnambool four years ago.
Mrs Trussler said she opened the centre because there was "nowhere to go" in the region for parents who had children with autism spectrum disorder.
She has since expanded her services to help children who have experienced trauma or have mental health challenges.
However, Mrs Trussler said she was disappointed there were barriers for some clients.
The cost of an autism assessment for a child, which can sometimes be required to access NDIS funding, is usually more than $2000.
Mrs Trussler said some clients couldn't afford this and either had to wait for long periods of time for an assessment through the public health system or forego the assessment and possible funding.
In addition to the cost of the assessment, Mrs Trussler said clients often had to travel to other areas for treatment - which meant travel and petrol costs.
"It becomes a real barrier for families who don't have finance behind them to pay for an assessment," Mrs Trussler said.
She said research showed early intervention was extremely important.
"We can help families understand how their child is experiencing the world," Mrs Trussler said.
She said the system of needing a referral from a GP and then a paediatrician also needed to be reviewed.
"There needs to be a way to fast-track this process - especially with the long waiting lists," she said.
Mrs Trussler said Possum House had six therapists and there were huge demand for services.
She said there was a waiting list of three to six months for new clients.
The Standard spoke to a parent who was concerned her son was unable to book an appointment to see an occupational therapist.
Tayla Mackay's son Vincent Hough, 8, has level two autism and ADHD.
Miss Mackay said he was intelligent and performed very well academically at school.
However, he finds it difficult to interact with other children.
"He struggles with friendships and social cues and understanding other people," Miss Mackay said.
She said she had been able to get him some of the support he needed, but he had been on a waiting list to see an occupational therapist for two years.
