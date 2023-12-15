'Everyone loves a light show': Festive animations projected onto landmarks

It's the dream of any filmmaker to have their work showcased on the big screen but about 20 south-west kids have gone one better.
Students from One Day Studios have produced a series of stop-motion animations which are being beamed onto iconic Warrnambool buildings throughout December.
The festive projections feature traditional characters such as Santa Claus, alongside a local take on controversial Christmas classic Die Hard.
One Day Studios co-founder Gareth Colliton said they were looking to improve on 2022's show by localising the stories.
"Any Christmas movies we thought were fair game. But also Warrnambool's classic characters; penguins, maremmas, whales," he said.
"The projectors are amazing. Everyone loves a good light show."
One Day Studios student Kai Barclay, 12, said he enjoyed working on the animations and was excited to see them on display.
"It was fun checking how it would build up and seeing it get better and better," he said.
"The hardest part was when you were moving them and if they fell apart, then you'd have to stick them back together and re-set up the scene exactly like it was."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was delighted with the city centre's appearance ahead of Christmas.
"How good does the CBD look? There are so many different elements that come together to make the place look so festive and fun," he said.
"The One Day Studios students have done an awesome job with their animations, and council is proud to play a part in helping them to reach a wider audience.
"Because (the projectors) are council-owned and portable, there's a lot of flexibility on how we use them, so we're open to any businesses who might like to host a projection in the future."
