The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Everyone loves a light show': Festive animations projected onto landmarks

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Barclay, 12, Indie Price, 11 and Luca Price, 13 as Hans Gruber dangles an elf from the silver ball. Supplied pictures
Kai Barclay, 12, Indie Price, 11 and Luca Price, 13 as Hans Gruber dangles an elf from the silver ball. Supplied pictures

It's the dream of any filmmaker to have their work showcased on the big screen but about 20 south-west kids have gone one better.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.