Christian brother considers offer after being charged with sex offences

A former Warrnambool Christian brother and his legal counsel are considering a prosecution offer after he was charged with sex offences.
Robert Charles Best, 81, appeared via a video link in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, December 15, for a committal mention hearing.
Mr Best's lawyer Domenic Care said discussions were ongoing after an offer from the Office Of Public Prosecutions.
"The offer is being considered," he said.
Mr Best appeared in court via a link with a prison where he is currently serving a sentence.
He has been charged with four offences and the case was listed for another hearing on February 23, 2024.
