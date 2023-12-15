'No conflict of interest' over early wind farm payments, council says

Moyne Shire Council says it has "no conflict of interest" after asking for early payments from a wind farm whose operations it is legally required to monitor and approve.
The council requested the payments from the Mortlake South Wind Farm in May 2023 to reflect the fact the wind farm had started generating and transmitting electricity into the state grid.
All operational wind farms are supposed to pay their local councils "revenue in lieu of rates", with the amount of money dependent on how much electricity is generated by the project. But the payments only have to start once the wind farm is "fully commissioned", which generally means all the turbines are operational.
The Mortlake South project faced issues with turbines that meant it started putting power into the grid in December 2022 without being fully commissioned. Cr Daniel Meade raised the issue at a council meeting in March 2023 and suggested the council explore a way to get some money from the wind farm.
The councillors addressed the issue formally at their confidential workshop in April, directing council chief executive officer Brett Davis to negotiate with the wind farm's developer, Acciona, and ask for the revenue payments to begin early.
A spokesperson said council representatives held negotiations with Acciona on May 17.
"It was mutually agreed that the commencement date be set at December 1, 2022 for the base payment - as December was when electricity was first transmitted to the grid from the wind farm," the spokesperson said.
"The rating agreement was discussed at council workshop on June 9 and signed on June 28, 2023 under CEO delegation as is standard procedure.
"An invoice backdated to December 1, 2022 was issued to the wind farm operator. The rating agreement is in line with the rating provisions for wind farms and calculated in accordance with the Electricity Industry Act 2000."
The council spokesperson said the backdated early payments weren't unprecedented, with a similar deal struck with the Dundonnell Wind Farm, but concerns have been raised about the fact Moyne Shire is also responsible for approving the noise compliance testing for the Mortlake South project.
The council is the "responsible authority" and has the power to decide whether the wind turbines are staying within legal sound levels. Cr Jim Doukas said it was a bad look for the council to be asking for extra money at the same time it was making decisions about the legal compliance of the wind farm.
"I guess the question is: are we in a position to reject those noise reports if there's something wrong, since we're asking for this extra money? The council could be seen as being in a compromised position," Cr Doukas said.
"I don't think any individual councillor would admit it influences them, but does it pass the pub test? I'm not so sure."
Cr Doukas said the wind farm's original permit should have required payments to start as soon as it was generation power. "If the permit had been written properly, we wouldn't be in this position," he said.
A council spokesperson said there was no problem with asking for the early payments while overseeing compliance.
"Council does not have a conflict of interest between collecting rates and ensuring compliance from wind farms - just as it does not have a conflict in a compliance matter with any other rate paying person or entity," they said.
Long-time concerned neighbour of the wind farm, Neil Blain, said the early payments represented "significant extra funding" and the council needed to say how much they were worth.
"This has all been done behind closed doors. The councillors need to put this all before an open council meeting so the community can see how much it is all worth," Mr Blain said.
"It has to be made public, because the council can't say we're going to do compliance, but we've also taken money from Acciona and we won't tell you about that."
The Standard asked the council how much the early payments were worth, but the council declined to say.
The Standard also asked whether the matter would be brought before a council meeting in the interests of transparency, but it didn't say.
