Portland man admits committing armed robbery with knife at pokies venue

A Portland man charged with the armed robbery of the Portland Tigers Football Netball Club at Hanlon Park has pleaded guilty.
Scott King, 32, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, December 15, for a committal hearing.
It's alleged by police Mr King entered the sports poker machine venue armed with a knife about 7pm on July 27 this year and demanded cash.
On Friday he was committed to stand trial in the Warrnambool County Court charged with armed robbery and two charges of breaching bail.
Magistrate Franx Holzer committed Mr King to stand trial at the next Warrnambool County Court circuit starting on January 23 next year.
Asked to indicate his stance in relation to the three charges, Mr King said he was pleading guilty.
An off-duty police officer arrested Mr King about noon at Fawthrop Lagoon two days after the alleged armed robbery.
