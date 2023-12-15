More than $260m in sales: Bumper year for Warrnambool's property market

The Warrnambool property market is booming with more than $267 million in sales in the 12-month period to September, 2023.
CoreLogic data reveals there were 410 sales in that period.
Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock said it had been an extremely busy year for city real estate agents.
"That figure would be higher because it doesn't take into account sales in October, November and the properties already sold in December," he said.
Mr Hancock said there was strong interest in properties at the higher end of the scale.
"The million-dollar plus end has attracted a lot of interest," he said.
"We've just sold two properties that both went for over $1 million."
The bumper year of sales ranks Warrnambool as the fourth-highest in regional Victoria.
Ocean Grove, Torquay and Mildura, had the highest volume of sales.
When it came to rentals, Port Fairy properties had an increase of 10.1 per cent in the 12-month period.
This took the median rental price in the seaside village to $499 a week - ranking it fourth in the highest growth in rental prices in regional Victoria.
Dennington rental prices saw a 9.6 per cent increase - which ranked it seventh in the highest rental price performers in regional Victoria.
Casterton ranked ninth in the most affordable locations in Victoria - with a median house price of $292,309, while there was a 12.7 per cent decline in the value of Portland properties.
However, this also saw Portland ranked fifth in the most affordable locations in regional Victoria with a median price of $303,442.
The median price for the city is $391,095.
However, the city ranked as one of the highest for rental yields - with a 5.6 return on investment.
This ranked it as the eighth-highest in regional Victoria with a median rental price of $416 a week.
The new report comes after a luxury Warrnambool property sold for almost $3 million at auction on December 13, 2023.
At the other end of the scale, a three-bedroom home sold for $405,000 on December 14.
