Suppression order application rejected for man on sex charges

A man charged with sex offences has had an application to have his name suppressed rejected in court.
Jesse Dylan Knowles appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, December 15, 2023 where he successfully made an application to vary his bail conditions.
He's been charged by a Warrnambool sex assault and child abuse investigation team detective with sex offences.
Mr Knowles' case was adjourned for a further hearing in the same court on February 23.
Lawyer Amanda Hurst submitted in support of her suppression order application that she had concerns about Mr Knowles being a young man who faced significant disabilities interacting with people who would be at great risk if his address or identity was revealed.
Prosecutor Brookelyn Hill opposed the order, claiming there was no evidence Mr Knowles' safety was at risk and the application was "speculative".
She said a person's or a family's embarrassment was not a proper basis for such an order and there were no exceptional circumstances, saying any risk was "entirely speculative".
Ms Hurst countered that by saying Mr Knowles may have trouble interacting with people.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said he had read written submissions, heard oral argument and was not satisfied a suppression order was necessary.
He said there was no proper evidence Mr Knowles was at an extra safety risk.
Mr Knowles was granted bail with an alteration to his bail conditions to appear again in court on February 23, 2024.
