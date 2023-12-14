The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suppression order application rejected for man on sex charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 15 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suppression order application rejected for man on sex charges
Suppression order application rejected for man on sex charges

A man charged with sex offences has had an application to have his name suppressed rejected in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.