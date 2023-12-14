The Standard
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

Editorial: Targeted assistance is not inflationary

Updated December 15 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The refusal by Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers to consider further cost-of-living assistance until next May's budget - at the earliest - proves leopards can change their spots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.