'Financial strain': Family pays babysitter in struggle to secure childcare

A Garvoc family is paying a babysitter five times the amount a childcare centre would cost for care as they struggle to secure a spot for their two-year-old son.
Caz and Gavin Simpson have been left with no choice but to pay a babysitter to take care of Archie.
"I have to pay for a babysitter to come on two days for 10 hours, which is a financial strain," Mrs Simpson said.
"It's five times the amount you'd pay for childcare.
"Often there's not much money left once you go to work all day and pay for a sitter."
Mrs Simpson said paying for a private babysitter came at a higher cost than childcare and also meant the family could not receive any rebates through Centrelink's childcare subsidy.
The eligibility for the rebate is determined by a number of factors including the parents income.
Mrs Simpson said her older children, Millie, 5, Sophie, 7 and Charlie, 9, had previously been to childcare in Terang but that service was no longer available. All three will attend school in Terang in 2024.
It comes as Moyne Shire Council has partnered with Warrnambool City Council in the hope of providing a family day care service at the Garvoc Community Hall. The new community hub opened in 2020.
Moyne Shire Council community and assets director Edith Farrell said childcare services had never been offered in Garvoc.
The council provides a range of three-year-old and four-year-old kindergarten and centre-based care in Chatsworth, Hawkesdale, Koroit, Macarthur, Purnim, Mortlake, Nullawarre and Port Fairy.
"Moyne Shire Council is not a registered family day care provider but Warrnambool City Council is so we are working with them to try to find an educator to deliver services from the facility," Ms Farrell said.
She said this had been unsuccessful as their had been no responses to advertisements over the past six months.
Ms Farrell said the council was in the process of finding an operator to offer a service from the Garvoc hall.
She said because of the proximity to Corangamite Shire, the council was also open to collaborating with them.
Ms Farrell said 10 families attended a council-run round table discussion at the Garvoc hall in December 2023 to discuss the inability to secure a spot at early childhood education and care centres.
"We are aware that Warrnambool has approximately 23 families on the wait list for services," she said.
