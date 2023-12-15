Trainer 'grateful' for opportunity with lightly-raced French import

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Lindsey Smith hopes a change in scenery and environment will give French import Turn On The Charm a fresh focus to racing.
Turn On The Charm has his first run for Smith in a $150,000 open handicap at Caulfield on Saturday, December 16 after being trained by Victoria's leading trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
The lightly-raced seven-year-old is owned by Australian Bloodstock and is the first horse it has given to the astute mentor.
"I'm grateful Australian Bloodstock have given us Turn On The Charm to train," Smith told The Standard. "It's our first horse for them. I'm hopeful he'll be the first of many horses that we train for them in Warrnambool.
"Australian Bloodstock thought the change in scenery may help Turn On The Charm. I'm happy with how the horse is going. He impressed with his track-work at Camperdown, Mortlake and Penshurst but it's different on race day. How he handles race day pressure is the key."
Turn On The Charm won two races from nine starts for the Maher-Eustace stable before being transferred to Smith's yard.
Bookies rate Turn On The Charm as a $41 chance in the 1400-metre race.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Patrick Ryan, Matthew Williams, Daniel Bowman and Maddie Raymond also have starters on the 10-race Caulfield program.
Ferago runs in a $150,000 race for Ryan while Williams will be represented by Win O'Clock in the same race. Loose On Gin is Williams' other runner. So She Can Fly, Trustfall and Is It Me are Bowman's runners. Raymond's runners are Nijiko and Mercian Hymn.
