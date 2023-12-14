Budding board rider bound for Battle of the Bay surf life saving carnival

A Warrnambool teenager hoping to make waves across the summer surf life saving season tries to hit the beach most days in a bid to improve his craft.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Blake Ward, 15, is committed to the carnival season across Victoria and will be among 140 competitors to tackle the Battle of the Bay in Warrnambool on Saturday, December 16.
The King's College student likes to be in the water - he's also a Warrnambool Swimming Club member who trains three mornings a week in the pool.
"They're different skillsets, (you) need different strengths," Ward said.
"I have more focused on (pool) swimming to help my surf club (stuff) and iron work."
Ward, who progressed through the club's nippers program, focuses on the board discipline.
"You have to work on your waves and do some endurance stuff around the bay and also do swell runs, trying to work on catching the waves," he said.
Ward, who also played football for Warrnambool and District league side Allansford this year, will contest the under 17 boys' board, ski and ironman events at the Battle of the Bay, which is now in its third year.
"It will be nice to be on our home beach, I know the waves," Ward said.
"You have to know the swells and be able to work with the wind, especially with how windy it is down here."
Battle of the Bay starts at Warrnambool beach from 12pm.
The one-day competition caters for under 15, under 17 and open competitors with individual and team awards up for grabs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.