Warrnambool property close to schools snapped up for $405,000 at auction

A three-bedroom property in Warrnambool was snapped up for $405,000 at auction on Thursday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Grafton Road brick house, which was auctioned by Ray White Warrnambool, attracted two bidders.
Auctioneer Harry Ponting said the property was in close proximity to the CBD and a number of schools.
"It has three good bedrooms - new windows in all bedrooms, a beautiful location, a beautiful outlook."
Mr Ponting said the backyard had plenty of space for an alfresco area or renovations.
"It has endless potential to do what you like with it," he said.
Bidding opened at $320,000, followed by a bid of and then $360,000
Further bids of $370,000, $375,000, $380,000, $385,000 and $390,000.
The auction was paused while agents spoke to the property owner.
The prospective buyer with the $390,00 bid increased their bid to $405,000 and Mr Ponting said the property was on the market.
The property was sold.
"You don't get this sort of value anywhere else," Mr Ponting said.
The property had been listed with a price range of $380,000 to $415,000.
The sale comes after a successful night on Wednesday for Ray White Real Estate.
A luxury property on Whale Avenue sold for more than $2.8 million.
The five-bedroom home, which has ocean views, an indoor swimming pool and a wine cellar, was sold in an online auction.
Auctioneer Jeremy Tyrrell said the home had a number of luxury features, including a 10.5 kilowatt solar system.
"It's a stunning property," Mr Tyrrell said.
"It's an incredible architecturally-designed home that is sympathetic to the beautiful Warrnambool coastline landscape that it sits on."
The first bid of the night was $2.2 million, which was followed by a vendor bid of $2.5 million.
This was followed by a bid of $2.8 million.
The auction was paused while discussions took place.
The property was bought for within the listed price range of $2.85 and $3.13 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.