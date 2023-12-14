The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Summer fishing hitting the mark with strong catches

By Corey McLaren
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Saywel with a solid bream caught during St Joseph's year 5-6 break up. Picture supplied
Oscar Saywel with a solid bream caught during St Joseph's year 5-6 break up. Picture supplied

The summer species have well and truly made their presence felt in this past week or so.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help