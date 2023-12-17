GALLERY: Action-packed cricket season from behind the lens

It's time to pack away the cricket kits for a few weeks for the Christmas festivities in the south-west, with competitions to return in early January.
From the Western Waves' under 16 country cup, SuperSmash in Purnim and the local competitions in the South West and Warrnambool, there has been plenty of cricket played in the 2023-24 summer.
In what has been an entertaining first half of the season so far, The Standard photographers Eddie Guerrero, Anthony Brady and Sean McKenna have captured all of the action from behind the lens.
