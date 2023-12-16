No search and rescue within 40 nautical miles of our most dangerous waters

Port Campbell has not had marine search and rescue capabilities since the tragic drownings of two beloved lifesavers four years ago.
The community was rocked by the death of lifesavers Ross and Andy Powell who drowned on April 21, 2019 while trying to rescue a tourist at Sherbrook Beach.
The surf club's boat was destroyed in the treacherous waters and never replaced, leaving no search and rescue capabilities within 40 nautical miles of Port Campbell.
Warrnambool Coast Guard commander Allan Wood said the station was in "the early stages of establishing a capability" in Port Campbell, including the training of new members.
"The pressure has always been on us (Warrnambool) to patrol those waters," Mr Wood said.
"We always have call-outs down there, from the Bay of Islands and all those areas. It's a bloody long way to go."
Victoria Police announced on December 14, 2023, a new "rapid-response, highly agile" water team was being unleashed in time for the busy summer period.
The team will use a mix of jet skis and inflatable rescue boats both inland and along the coast.
Victoria Police confirmed the team would be deployed across the state but based in Williamstown - 220 kilometres, or two hours and 40 minutes, from Port Campbell and even further from Warrnambool.
"The vessels are smaller and more manoeuvrable, making it easier for police to access hard-to-reach areas like sea caves, cliffs and rocky shorelines when responding to search and rescue incidents," a Victoria Police media release said.
"Ten police have been rigorously training for months to form the new team. Each is skilled in rescue swimming and snorkelling in rough seas, readying them to act swiftly and decisively in a range of challenging conditions."
Mr Wood said he "absolutely" welcomed the announcement but Williamstown was "obviously" a long way from Port Campbell.
"We have offered our jet skis for their use as it's a long way (from Williamstown) to drag a jet ski and by the time they arrive it could be too late," he said.
He said the "ideal thing" would be a local search and rescue team with a combination of "a lot of resources".
"We need not only jet skis but a boat that can do towing, a drone to get stuff out to the water, and remote control life buoys where if someone is stranded, we can throw it to them remotely," Mr Wood said.
"That is all needed."
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club president Scott McKenzie said members still responded to call-outs from Moonlight Head through to Childers Cove but their capabilities were restricted.
"In only finer conditions we can travel those lengths of the coastline in our small IRBs (inflatable rescue boats)," he said.
"Not having the bigger boat or some sort of craft, or jet skis, does restrict our ability to attend every situation. In terms of large craft capabilities, there is nothing between Warrnambool and Apollo Bay."
Mr McKenzie said the club was working with Warrnambool Coast Guard in the hope of "moving forward in that space".
"(Having a bigger craft) would speed up our response," he said.
"The IRBs are OK for what their predominate purpose is - doing rescues, pick-ups and patrolling between the flags in a normal situation - but it's a 24 horsepower motor on a small craft so they're not ideal for open water transits.
"If we had something a bit more capable in that open water it would certainly speed up our response to get up and down the coast."
Port Campbell police Acting Sergeant Liam Cook said past tragedies and searches would have significantly benefited from the recently announced small boat team due to the area's dangerous and hard-to-reach waters.
The officer headed a major search operation at Gellibrand Lower in April/May 2023 after a group of five people were swept out to sea.
Two men and a woman were located uninjured on a cliff face and another two men were found dead.
Acting Sergeant Cook said while wild weather significantly impacted emergency services throughout the operation, so did the tricky location of the missing divers.
"(A smaller vessel) absolutely would have helped," he said.
On January 2, 2022, a 35-year-old Horsham man died after he and two other swimmers got into difficulty in rough waters just east of the mouth of Gellibrand River.
Acting Sergeant Cook said it was one of a number of searches for missing persons along the coast in recent years, including one in December 2020 that faced challenges due to limited resources.
"Unfortunately on that day we were unable to get any water assets which would have significantly furthered the search if available," he said.
Water police squad and small boat team Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison said the team would be "highly visible, highly agile and hugely beneficial in enhancing our ability to respond to incidents on the water this summer".
"Jet skis and inflatable rescue boats are able to go where bigger vessels can't, meaning we can get to people more swiftly when seconds matter," she said.
