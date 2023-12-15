Decorating your house this festive season? Consider the impact on wildlife

As homes across the south-west are being decorated to celebrate the festive season, environmentalists are concerned about the impact on native species.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It comes after the Biodiversity Council released a report on the effects of light pollution on Australian wildlife.
"For hundreds of years the Christmas lights tradition was some candles. In recent decades it has become more like the flashing lights of Las Vegas," the report read.
"When lots of people join in it leaves few dark refuges for animals."
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network chairman Bruce Campbell said the problem had only gotten worse over the years.
"When I was a kid, nobody went to the excess people do today, covering their houses and front yards in lights," he told The Standard.
"It's just become a fashion. Sure, it's popular, but it's also totally unnecessary."
Mr Campbell said overusing Christmas lights was not only harmful to wildlife, but the environment as a whole.
"Most of the lights people buy aren't made to last forever and eventually they'll become more plastic rubbish that goes to landfill," he said.
"That's exactly what we don't want in this day and age. We want to see less."
The environmentalist said there were plenty of alternatives to celebrate in low-impact ways, such as creating decorations out of recyclable components like paper and cardboard.
"It could be a great activity with kids to make Christmas decorations out of more sustainable materials," he said.
While the effects of nighttime light on animals may be obvious, plants may also be affected in subtler ways.
University of Melbourne's Dr Greg Moore OAM said residents should keep their plants in mind when placing lights.
"You really don't want to have lights everywhere at high intensity for a long period of time," he said.
"Their physiology requires a dark period overnight. Fortunately, for many plants the period of darkness you need is not very long."
The senior plant scientist said the artificial light could alter the flowering patterns of deciduous trees, while evergreens appeared to be less affected.
Dr Moore said homeowners should keep in mind the potential impact on birds.
"In my own garden, I have roosting sites that lots of little birds use at night," he said.
"I wouldn't put lights in those trees because that would disrupt their roosting patterns.
"For some of those birds, there may not be other roosting sites available."
But in simple terms, Dr Moore's advice is to use fairy lights sparingly and discreetly.
"Don't leave them on all night. Have a timer so they switch off automatically or turn them off before you go to bed," he said.
"And once the festive season is over, take down the lights as soon as you can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.