The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Maintain the rage': MP calls for community to lobby for rehab facility

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 14 2023 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell outlines her priorities for 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell outlines her priorities for 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna

The south-west community must "maintain the rage" about the need for a residential rehabilitation centre, according to MP Roma Britnell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.