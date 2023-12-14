'Maintain the rage': MP calls for community to lobby for rehab facility

The south-west community must "maintain the rage" about the need for a residential rehabilitation centre, according to MP Roma Britnell.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Member for South West Coast said lobbying for funding for The Lookout in 2024 would be a priority.
Ms Britnell said the region desperately needed a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
"For us to not have a Lookout is saying we are still a society which doesn't recognise drug and alcohol addiction as a health issue," Ms Britnell said.
She said she couldn't understand how the state government could spend $3.6 billion on the Surburban Rail Link but refused to fund the much-needed facility.
Ms Britnell said it was the power of the community which pushed the bid for a cancer centre over the line.
"We have to remember that we were told as a community we couldn't get that and we did," she said.
"We need to maintain the rage over The Lookout."
Ms Britnell shared her other priorities for the south-west in 2024 with The Standard.
Top of the list is ensuring South West Healthcare is given the extra funds it needs to deliver the hospital it was promised.
Ms Britnell said south-west residents should be delivered the facility they were told they would have.
"We need to get the health service we deserve delivered," she said.
"I will be working very hard to ensure the funding is increased so we get the health service we were promised."
Addressing the region's housing shortage is another priority, as is pushing for an inquiry into the lack of child care available.
Ms Britnell said she had spoken to a number of child care centre operators and parents who had unique solutions to address the issue.
"The government needs to look at how it can be more flexible to meet needs," she said.
Ms Britnell said the dire state of south-west roads also remained a priority.
She said she was sick of her pleas for action being ignored.
"Our roads are at a point where the government - with the road toll as high as it is - can't possibly ignore us," Ms Britnell said.
She said the south-west continued to be overlooked for funding by the city-centric state government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.