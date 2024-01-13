'We dried him up in the end': Snow, Panthers fall short in run chase

A Warrnambool District Cricket Association leader was unable to pull off a heroic ending to a hard-fought innings with the bat.
West Warrnambool vice-captain Justin Snow anchored his team's innings on day two of its round 12 contest against Russells Creek, reaching 91 before he was brutally caught and bowled by Jack Rhodes in the dying stages of the match.
It meant Creek took winning honours, successfully dismissing their opponents for 203 in a 280-run chase.
Russells Creek's captain-coach Cam Williams praised his opponent's top batter for a quality knock.
"Snow there for West Warrnambool... he batted brilliantly all day but we just kind of dried him up at the end there," Williams said.
"(We tried to) just squeeze him and try and get the wicket up the other end cause he looked like he wasn't going to go out.
"He batted really well, it's a credit to him, he looks like he's put a lot of work in."
Williams, who missed the first day of the clash with Victorian Country commitments, was rapt with his own team's batting efforts a week earlier.
"(It meant) our bowlers could bowl tight lines (on day two) and attack a little bit more and we could have attacking fields," he said. "Our new ball bowling was really good - Craig Britten, Adam Doak, Tim Ryan as well second change, Blake Evans."
Britten and Ryan got the Creekers off to a strong start on Saturday, the duo knocking off the Panthers' top four batters for 32 runs on what was a slower Jetty Flat deck.
Snow and in-form Panther Ben Threlfall (41 runs) resurrected the Panthers' innings, steering the side to 117 before Threlfall was caught off a Britten delivery.
"Ben's one of the best batters in the comp... Craig Britten bowls just as good as he bats," Williams said.
Rhodes, who has Victorian Premier Cricket experience and committed to playing at least half the season for Creek, later picked off Snow with the Panthers just shy of 200, to finish with figures of 3-43.
"He bowls off-spinners, just off the pegs," Williams said of Rhodes. "He bowled well... he's played a lot of premier cricket and he's a great fella to have around the club.
"He's a great cricketer for us when he's available."
Russells Creek take on Nestles, in what is a grand final rematch, at Reid Oval in its upcoming two-dayer starting January 20, while West Warrnambool host Wesley-Yambuk Titans at Davidson Oval.
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool was unable to chase down Merrivale's target of 173 on day two of their showdown, with Tigers' coach Matt Petherick leading the attack with 4-32 from 22 overs.
A Xavier Beks half century helped Dennington to victory against Nestles, while Port Fairy pair Alastair Templeton and Aaron Williams both scored 92 in the Pirates' win over Mortlake. Allansford-Panmure rounded out the round 12 winners.
