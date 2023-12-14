Mum worried about shortage of vital ADHD medication over Christmas

A south-west woman is concerned about a shortage of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication.
The woman, who asked not to be named, said her 10-year-old son relied on the medication, which was in short supply and it's uncertain when stocks will be replenished.
"He was on ritalin but at the advice of his paediatrician he changed to vyanse," she said.
He started off on 30 milligrams but his dosage was increased to 40 milligrams, she said.
The woman said she was shocked when her pharmacist told her recently there was a shortage of the drug.
"I went into the chemist and he told me he can't get any in and he doesn't know when it's going to come in," she said.
The Department of Health's Therapeutic Goods Administration has reported a shortage of the medication on its website.
The woman said she had enough supply of the 40mg dose of the medication for six days and enough of the lower dose to last until the end of January.
She said she was concerned about the impacts not having the medication would have on her son.
The woman said she believed there should be a system that warned people of looming shortages.
"We've contacted our paediatrician to find out what our back-up plan is but we haven't heard back yet," she said.
The woman said the medication helped her son focus and control his emotions.
"It just affects his daily living in terms of not noticing things and becoming verbally aggressive," she said.
The woman said the busy Christmas period was a challenging time for her son.
"We're coming up to a really stressful time because of the sensory overload," she said.
"There's Christmas lights, Christmas music, more people on the streets."
The woman said she was concerned there would be a number of people in the south-west facing the same issue.
"It's daunting," she said.
