Two cars damaged, one person hospitalised in minor collision

Update, 2.30pm: One person was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation after a minor collision early Thursday afternoon, December 14.
Damage to the two vehicles involved was minor.
Police inquiries into the cause of the collision is continuing.
Earlier: Emergency services are on the way to a reported two-vehicle collision outside the Woolworths supermarket at Dennington.
Police say the collision happened at 12.25pm on Thursday, December 14, and despite other reports, that is is now understood no one is trapped.
All emergency services, including Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria, police and the State Emergency Service, are on the way to the crash scene.
Police are requesting that drivers avoid the area if possible.
More to come.
