Bias on bowls: Top side making a habit out of close victories

WESTERN District Playing Area division one action saw top side Warrnambool Gold record its third two-shot victory of the season over a gallant City Gold.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In the other top-four clash, City Red overpowered Mortlake to secure second spot.
Koroit Blue was a surprise loser to Timboon Gold - Koroit's third loss in a row.
It now faces a must-win home match against City Gold to maintain touch with the finals contenders.
Warrnambool Blue won its first game of the season at Port Fairy and will be a danger game at Timor Street for fourth-placed Mortlake this week.
City White has developed a good ladder lead at the top of division two, while the top-four in division three appears like they are finals-bound.
Interestingly, the top-three sides - City Green, Koroit White and City Yellow - are all on 77 points and are separated only by shot differential.
In division four, City Orange and Warrnambool Orange look good things for the finals but the next four teams are all vying for the remaining two spots.
The top-four in division five also looks like the incumbents might be finals-bound.
An interesting sidenote from the last round of midweek pennant before the Christmas break was that the top teams in each division recorded losses.
In division one, City Diamonds lost for the first time, away to previously eighth-placed Port Fairy.
Diamonds remain well clear atop the ladder.
Division two top side Dennington Jets are still well clear on top despite losing at home to sixth-placed Warrnambool Blue, while Mortlake Purple remains on top of division three despite suffering its first loss of the season away to second-placed Lawn Tennis Blue.
Division four's top side Mortlake Green also travelled to Port Fairy and was soundly beaten, with its loss allowing City Jade to assume top spot.
The WDPA men's and women's state singles will be further progressed on Sunday, December 17 at 9.15am.
The women are down to four semi-finalists and they will again play at Lawn Tennis Bowls Club.
Maureen Drennan of City Memorial will compete against Sue Creed of Dennington and Julie Dosser of City Memorial will compete against Lynne Moloney of Warrnambool.
The winners of each will then play-off at 1pm to determine the eventual WDPA single champion for the local division.
In the men's section there are 11 players out of the original 32 bowlers still left in contention to work through the semi-finals which will re-start at City Memorial Bowls Club at 9.15am on Sunday.
Port Fairy Bowls Club will start both its men's and women's triples club championships on Sunday, December 17 with entries closing Friday, December 15 at 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.