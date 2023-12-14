Spike in 'horrible behaviour' against paramedics in south-west

Ambulance Victoria has asked south-west residents and tourists to show respect to paramedics over the silly season after a recent spike in troubling and sometimes criminal behaviour.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The organisation said while Christmas and New Year's Eve were a time of celebration for many, it was one of the "toughest and busiest times" for ambulance officers.
There were 41 incidents of occupational violence against paramedics in the Barwon South West region in 2022-23. But since July 2023 there have already been 33 incidents, a staggering 93 per cent rise in frequency.
Barwon South West regional director Jessica McGowan said AV had no tolerance for threatening behaviour, abuse and assaults.
"We've seen horrific behaviour recently, including paramedics being spat on, hit with a closed fist, a patient punching a vehicle with the crew trapped inside and even had a random bystander hurl a hammer at an ambulance," Ms McGowan said.
"We have zero tolerance for these disgusting and illegal acts, and we do not accept occupational violence as 'part of the job'."
Paramedics have felt the rise in aggression, threats and violence. Injuring an emergency worker in Victoria is a category one offence and carries a mandatory minimum six-month jail sentence.
Ms McGowan warned that paramedics would simply leave a scene if they felt unsafe.
"Our people's safety comes first, and they will always be supported not to enter a scene or to retreat if they believe they are at risk," she said.
"For us to provide treatment to you or your loved ones, we need a safe environment to work in."
She said while emergency scenes were often stressful for people, it was no excuse for aggression and ambulance personnel deserved respect, not abuse or violence.
"For our paramedics to provide treatment to you or your loved one, they need a safe environment to work in.
"We ask all Barwon South West residents to help our paramedics care for the community by being respectful towards them and if you are involved in an emergency incident, doing your bit to assist."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.