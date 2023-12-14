Koroit's $5 million transformation heads mayor's wish list for 2024

Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith says getting Koroit's long-awaited streetscape renewal done is his top priority in 2024 as the council aims to deliver a swathe of capital works projects.
The $5 million Koroit renewal project took a huge leap forward in November when the federal government asked the council to submit an application to its Growing Regions Fund. If that application gets approved the project will be fully funded.
"Getting past that expression of interest stage with the Growing Regions Fund is a really big one," Cr Smith said.
"We will be starting the renewal works on the north side of Commercial Road in January to get the project underway."
The council reallocated its $300,000 annual drainage budget to expand the drainage system under Commercial Road to ensure the streetscape refurbishment wasn't delayed.
Cr Smith said he expected 2024 would be the year the council would be able to complete several much-anticipated projects.
"There are a number of projects that have been in the pipeline for a long time and it will be great to finally see the community enjoying them," he said.
One of the big-ticket items is the huge playground and skate park planned for Russell Clark Reserve. Skaters have been vocal about the speed of the project since the existing skate park in George Dodd Reserve was closed in January 2021 due to safety concerns.
But the new multi-space hasn't been without controversy, with some local residents criticising the planning process and location. Cr Smith said he was happy with the community engagement process.
"There have been a few unhappy people in Campbell Street, but there has been a lot of community consultation," he said.
"I think it will be great to have a regional-grade skate park and playground in Port Fairy and we hope to have stakes in the ground by mid-2024."
Cr Smith also singled out the new football and netball lighting at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval, which the council has set aside $400,000 to help build, as well as the new female change rooms at Panmure Recreation Reserve.
The mayor said the shire's roads and key worker housing would also be pushed strongly in conversations with the state government.
"We know it's critical we get our roads, particularly the state-owned roads, up to standard, so we will keep working with the government and Regional Roads Victoria on that," Cr Smith said.
"We will also be campaigning for more key worker cabins in Koroit and Mortlake after the success of our existing accommodation in the caravan parks there.
"We have staff coming in to work at council using those cabins and they can't speak highly enough about them."
Cr Smith said the council would also be pushing the state government on the share of money it received from the many wind farms it hosted.
When he last served as mayor, in 2022, Cr Smith described the compensation the council received as "chicken feed" compared with the revenue the wind farm developers raked in. He said in 2024 the council needed to fine tune its message on the issue.
"We want the government to accept that our communities are being heavily affected by these projects and not getting enough back from the developers," he said.
"But at the same time I don't think our current call for halting all new projects will cut the mustard in Spring Street.
"I think when we say something like that it's just not really listened to."
Cr Smith said he also wanted to give more attention to developing some of the shire's smaller towns, especially those in the north that didn't benefit from the tourist trade in the same way as some other areas.
"I want to look at the Hawkesdales, Macarthurs and Mortlakes, to see what else the council can do to support those communities and the businesses there," he said.
"The facade grants have been one great way we've been able to do that, but we need to keep working on it."
