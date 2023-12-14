The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Unique experience': School to enter elite football and netball competition

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mercy Regional College has entered the Ballarat Associated Schools competition. Picture supplied
Mercy Regional College has entered the Ballarat Associated Schools competition. Picture supplied

Mercy Regional College will join the Ballarat Associated Schools (BAS) competition for open boys football and open girls netball in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.