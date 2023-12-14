'Unique experience': School to enter elite football and netball competition

Mercy Regional College will join the Ballarat Associated Schools (BAS) competition for open boys football and open girls netball in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Camperdown-based school confirmed it would join the competition, which includes schools such as Damascus College, Ballarat Grammar, Ballarat and Clarendon College, St Patrick's College and Loreto College as well as many state schools from the Ballarat region.
Principal Sharon Gillett, who will mentor the netball team alongside staff member Emily Stephens, who is the current open netball coach for Camperdown in the Hampden league, said it was an exciting opportunity for students to maximise sporting connections.
"Being part of the BAS competition will provide a unique experience for our students and offer them the chance to participate in a higher level of competition across a 10-week period, increasing the focus on the development of teamwork and sporting excellence," she said.
"We look forward to forming a positive sporting network with our fellow schools in the Ballarat region and we thank those who have made this opportunity possible."
Gillett, who spent 29 years at Sacred Heart College in Geelong, is a well-credentialed netball figure having coached in the Victorian State League Netball competition and in the AFL Barwon Geelong and Bellarine football netball leagues.
Former elite netballer and Mercy Regional College alumni Sarah Wall will assist with specialist coaching.
Ex-Maskell Medal winner and Cobden coach Wayne Robertson will coach the football side with Darren Cheeseman and school staff to assist.
Robertson, who has more than 10 years of coaching experience within the Hampden and Colac leagues, said it would provide students with an opportunity to learn and further develop their football.
"I commend the school on their initiative to enter a team in the Ballarat Associated Schools competition for the 2024 season," he said.
"I am excited to lead the school in their inaugural year and look forward to working with students to create an environment that will promote development whilst representing the values of Mercy Regional College with pride."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.