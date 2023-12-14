The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Federal government 'cash snub' sends message to Victoria, says MP

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Roma Britnell has concerns about the Victorian government's high level of debt.
MP Roma Britnell has concerns about the Victorian government's high level of debt.

The federal government is sending a message about the "fiscal irresponsibility" of its Victorian counterparts, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.