Federal government 'cash snub' sends message to Victoria, says MP

The federal government is sending a message about the "fiscal irresponsibility" of its Victorian counterparts, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
On December 13, 2023 Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said Victorians had been short changed by the federal government.
He said given the state made up 26 per cent of the nation's population, it was a slap in the face Victoria's total share of infrastructure funding was 19.2 per cent.
"Victoria has been a stand-up national citizen and helped out the Commonwealth in very substantial ways - and this budget update is a total slap in the face," Mr Pallas said.
"The Commonwealth is treating Victoria with contempt and we won't take it lying down. We'll fight for what's fair because that's what Victorians expect."
But Ms Britnell said she believed the funding cut was due to the state government's "financial irresponsibility".
"We are in a state of debt that we have never seen before," Ms Britnell said,
"I think the federal government is sending Victoria a clear message - that it won't tolerate its fiscal irresponsibility."
Ms Britnell said it was reckless for the state government to spend $3.6 billion on Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop while funding was desperately needed for the health system, education, housing and child care.
"We've got a crisis in our health care system," she said.
"Education is under pressure, ambulances aren't meeting their targets and South West Healthcare needs 15 per cent more funding to meet the scope of the hospital we were promised.
"The government is ignoring all these fundamental issues and our grandchildren will be the ones who have to pay for it."
Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers released the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, which prompted the response from the state government, on December 13.
"We are getting the budget in a much better position, helping to ease the pressure on Australians and lay the foundations for future growth despite the many global and domestic challenges coming at us," Mr Chalmers said.
"The mid-year budget update shows the Albanese government has found a way to repair the budget at the same time as we roll out tens of billions of dollars in cost of living help and invest in skills, Medicare, energy and housing and other priorities.
"Our responsible economic management is all about helping Australians through these tough times at the same time as we set our country up for the future."
