Could the region soon be home to mainland Australia's first hydrogen highway?

The region could soon be home to the first hydrogen highway on the Australian mainland after a proposal in Portland secured support from an energy giant.
Countrywide Hydrogen - which has been working towards the development of a renewable hydrogen project in Portland since 2018 - has signed a Letter of Agreement with DGA Energy Solutions Australia.
DGA is a partner of the Mitsubishi Corporation and is expected to secure customers in Japan and Korea for the project's end goal of exporting hydrogen.
But Countrywide managing director Geoff Drucker said the first of the two-stage project - which would use power generated from a wind farm - would focus on the domestic, local market and helping heavy transport make the switch to hydrogen.
He said it would include a 10-megawatt electrolyser, a box which uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.
"Our first goal in stage one is to create a hydrogen highway from Adelaide through Mount Gambier, Portland and Warrnambool to Melbourne," he said.
"We've already trialled the 'Hydrogen Hyway' in Tasmania and we're looking to roll out that model onto the Australian mainland, in the south-west.
"We've had various discussions with the Hycel Warrnambool team and we believe what we're doing is quite complimentary with what they want to achieve.
"We will be a source of hydrogen so we're hoping we will be a source of hydrogen for Hycel, it just makes sense.
"With the hydrogen highways, we determine where the heaviest volumes of heavy transport are and what distances they travel.
"The road transport sector can't afford to not have confidence heavy vehicles can make it all the way to make the transition to hydrogen.
"We need to have strategically-located re-fuelling stations and for us it's smartest to have those stations where we're producing hydrogen."
He said the second stage of the project would increase production, with the aim of exporting hydrogen to Japan and Korea where it's in high demand.
"Our comprehensive national de-carbonisation plan is in the short term to be followed by international expansion," Mr Drucker said.
"In terms of the latter, the power of DGA's parent, Mitsubishi Corporation, will be instrumental in securing offtakes in Japan and Korea for stage two delivery."
Mr Drucker said the likelihood of the proposal going ahead was high.
"It's really possible from our perspective because we actually started at the end which was having customers for our hydrogen," he said.
"We've been working hard to find likely customers like the timber, livestock and dairy industries. It's quite positive.
"We're confident the customers are going to be there."
The two companies will now work together to complete a feasibility study and will apply for funding under the state government's $7.5 million Portland Diversification Fund.
Glenelg Shire mayor Karen Stephens welcomed the announcement.
"Our 'green triangle' which embraces Glenelg Shire and several neighbouring municipalities spanning across the South Australia and Victorian borders welcomes Countrywide's initial plan to de-carbonise heavy road transport with hydrogen because it complements our common goals and quest to deliver tangible emissions abatement," Cr Stephens said.
"And an export-scale development promises jobs, investment and growth for our community."
The south-west is fast becoming a hydrogen hub, with various projects in different stages of development.
