Police warnings ignored - five impaired drivers caught

Five impaired drivers caught during Warrnambool's warm weather earlier this week have reinforced police concerns about driver behaviour.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said a number of road safety police operations are planned to run through until the end of January, 2024.
She specifically mentioned mentioned there would be pop-up random breath testing sites and random intercepts, especially in the lead-up to the Christmas/New Year period.
Victoria Police said earlier this week there had been a spike in low-level drink driving offenders during the first fortnight of December.
"Police are pleading with drivers to be safe this Christmas and New Year period," a Warrnambool highway patrol unit spokeswoman said.
" If you are going to have a few drinks, arrange for a designated driver and get home safe.
"If you choose to take drugs and drive, then you will be caught and you will lose your licence."
A spokeswoman said officers were kept busy on Tuesday, December 12, as the mercury hit the mid 30s in the late afternoon.
A man in his 40s was found riding a motorcycle without a licence.
He also provided a positive preliminary oral fluid test.
"As a result his motorcycle was impounded for 30 days and he will have a date with the local magistrate early next year," the spokeswoman said.
"A male in his 30s, also from Warrnambool, was intercepted in the central business district where he tested positive to drugs.
"Another male in his 30s was intercepted in the east Warrnambool area driving without a licence and also tested positive for drugs.
"Both will be summoned to appear in court at a later date."
The spokeswoman said a Ballarat district man in his 20s with a probationary licence entered a preliminary breath testing site in Warrnambool where he returned a positive breath test of .028.
He's subject to a zero driver's licence condition, so as a result, he's lost his licence for three months.
A Port Fairy man in his 50s also returned a positive breath test at a Warrnambool PBT site - with a reading of .063, just over the .05 limit.
"As a result he was served with an immediate loss of licence for six months," she said.
Statewide Operation Roadwise starts on December 15 and runs until January 1.
The focus will be the main factors of road trauma - impaired driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts and fatigue.
So far this year there have been 280 lives lost compared to 232 for the same time last year. The state's 2022 road toll was 241.
In the south-west there have been 17 deaths, well above the average for the past 20 years.
