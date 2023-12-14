Letters: 'Please explain' petrol price differences

I read with interest the article published in The Standard about Warrnambool being ripped off with prices on fuel. On a trip to Geelong Thursday, December 14, I wholeheartedly agree. Going through Cobden at an outlet supplied by a Warrnambool firm it was 177.9 cents per litre for diesel. Warrnambool was 2.05.9 cents.
In Geelong an independent outlet who are in Warrnambool 177.9. In Warrnambool it was 199.9. You can verify this on the Fuel Map App. On the return trip from Geelong via Camperdown I noted the price of diesel was 174.9 cents a litre. A 29-cent difference to Warrnambool. As Pauline Hanson said "please explain".
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
Arguably the Merri Marine Reserve is Warrnambool's most valuable asset, the reserve's use and condition being a reflection upon all of us. MMR (sometimes referred to as a sanctuary) includes the Merri River mouth and estuary around to Edwards Bridge and by association South Warrnambool wetlands. MMR is a safe area for parents to take their children to swim and play. MMR is bird protected. Dogs can disrupt a family's enjoyment. Dogs do threaten bird life. Dogs are prohibited in the MMR, including on the Pickering Point walking tracks. With summer, the MMR's recreational popularity increases, local and visitor numbers descend on MMR, many with dogs in tow. Rubbish gets left behind, including disposable nappies wedged into the bluestone rock wall, cigarette butts, cans, bottles, and plastic packaging, for others to pick up or be taken out to sea on the next high tide.
Stingray Bay, protected ocean side by Middle Island, is part of the reserve, a seal was surfing in the bay on Monday, November 13, 2023. We might like to think the Middle Island little fairy penguin and shearwater colonies surrounded by water are naturally protected, and other birds in the reserve when disturbed can just fly off. On the old Department of Conservation (now Parks Victoria) poster of Australia's southern coastal and wetland birds, there are 36 birds depicted. Over two decades, each has been ticked off (including a few others) as having a presence in the reserve. It only takes one dog to put the birds up, and in migratory birds doing so causes weight loss, compromising survival. Too many disturbances and the birds don't return, they abandon their habitat; organic material recycling ceases and the environment becomes a natural wasteland. This winter tidal inundation and river flow has seen erosion in the foreshore infrastructure. Currently, the reserve I've known over 25 years is in its poorest condition. Some weather-related blame can be attributed but a lack of regulatory management is also a cause, contributory to which is the dilapidated foot-bridge, lack of informative signage, and patron disregard.
On regular walks around the reserve there will usually be two or three dogs around the river mouth and estuary. Recently a dog accessed Merri Island where little pied and black cormorants rest to dry their wings, the dog's owner watching on ankle deep in water dragging on a durrie. 4.20pm on Friday, December 8, 2023, four dogs on the loose, one dog and its owner attempting to access Middle Island, which is home to Warrnambool's famed little fairy penguin colony. Dogs leave behind their scent, and often excrement, causing distress to local fauna, not only birdlife but echidna, wallaby, and reptiles. Awareness for the dog prohibition may be a problem, and a lack of informative signage doesn't help, but most dog owners spoken to are aware of the regulation.
The Merri Marine Reserve is the only Warrnambool beach designated dog prohibited. Parents with toddlers like the safe waterway for their children to play, dogs are not everyone's friend, often frightening parents for their children's safety. For the MMR's environmental health, including sea life, a timely reminder to look after this valuable asset, the future of which is in our hands, in every individual's interest.
Mike Kibblewhite, South Warrnambool
I am excited to announce Stroke Foundation's annual physical fundraiser, Stride4Stroke raised more than $386,000 this year.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the record number of striders from across Australia who contributed to this incredible achievement. Every step, moving minute logged, workout achieved, and dollar raised will have a remarkable impact on survivors of stroke and their families. We know times are tough, which is why we're so grateful to the 1,666 participants who gave up their time this November.
By getting involved in Stride4Stroke, and proudly donning the Stroke Foundation branded shirts, our 'Striders' helped us raise awareness of stroke in our local communities, and importantly, reduced their own stroke risk by being active. With their help, we logged a total of 842,580 moving minutes.
Our annual fundraiser brings out the best in the community. We had champions in every corner of the country, including Dan Maitland. Dan's sister Bec had a stoke in 2016. For the past four years Dan has hosted a Stride4Stroke fun run and walk under the Training with Mates team. This year they raised an incredible $68,414.
Our top individual fundraiser was Trenton Pitt who took 1,000,000 steps throughout the month of November and raised more than $11,800. To achieve the goal, Trenton had to exercise for around five hours a day.
From walking, running, cycling, yoga, and from wheelchairs, stand up paddle boards and surfboards, it was great to see so many Australians get behind a cause which touches so many lives.
While our month-long Stride4Stroke campaign has wrapped up for another year, our fundraising efforts must continue.
In 2023, approximately 75% of Stroke Foundation's income came from donations and bequests, mostly from survivors, their families and network of friends and supporters. These individuals understand the impact of stroke and the value of the finding the information, support and care you need to recover. Their generosity and commitment to Stroke Foundation's work is humbling.
Stroke strikes the brain. It is one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability. It's estimated more than 27,400 people will have a stroke for the first time this year. Every dollar raised through Stride4Stroke will help Stroke Foundation prevent stroke, fund research and support survivors and their families at all stages of their recovery journey.
Dr Lisa Murphy, chief executive officer, Stroke Foundation
As the festive season approaches, you could say the Labor Government has given our communities a twisted rendition of the "Twelve Days of Christmas".
On the first day, there was the abrupt scrapping of the timber industry which is set to leave hardworking individuals jobless and a once-thriving sector in ruins.
The second day delivered the unwelcome gift of 53 new or increased taxes, burdening Victorians as the most heavily taxed in the nation.
On the third day, despite increased taxes, Labor slashed regional road funding by 45 per cent, leaving our infrastructure neglected.
The fourth day uncovered a broken health system with long ambulance wait times and insufficient resources.
On the fifth day, scarce day care availability added to the struggles of families already facing financial hardship.
The sixth day was all about insufficient investment and bureaucratic hurdles from the Labor Government, which has led to a crippling housing shortage and soaring homelessness rates.
On the seventh day, we witnessed a glaring stat: A surge of more than 15 per cent in the social housing register since 2021.
The eighth day delivered another nasty surprise: our latest energy bills were up, an alarming increase from 25 to 100 per cent.
On the ninth day, hardworking Victorians unfairly copped the bill for Local Government funding inequities through soaring annual rate notices.
The 10th day was painful, all Victorians receiving a hefty $600 million bill for the Commonwealth Games cancellation.
The 11th day brought a surge in crime rates and an annual exodus of 500 police officers from the force.
On the 12th day, Victorians are left to bear the weight of a staggering daily interest payment of $15 million, a consequence of Labor's financial mismanagement.
Peter Walsh, Leader of The Nationals
