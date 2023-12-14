The Standard
Home/Photos and Video

Letters: 'Please explain' petrol price differences

Updated December 15 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why is there a major difference in diesel prices across outlets in the south-west. File picture
Why is there a major difference in diesel prices across outlets in the south-west. File picture

Fuel differences need explaining

I read with interest the article published in The Standard about Warrnambool being ripped off with prices on fuel. On a trip to Geelong Thursday, December 14, I wholeheartedly agree. Going through Cobden at an outlet supplied by a Warrnambool firm it was 177.9 cents per litre for diesel. Warrnambool was 2.05.9 cents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.