Letters: 'Please explain' petrol price differences

Stingray Bay, protected ocean side by Middle Island, is part of the reserve, a seal was surfing in the bay on Monday, November 13, 2023. We might like to think the Middle Island little fairy penguin and shearwater colonies surrounded by water are naturally protected, and other birds in the reserve when disturbed can just fly off. On the old Department of Conservation (now Parks Victoria) poster of Australia's southern coastal and wetland birds, there are 36 birds depicted. Over two decades, each has been ticked off (including a few others) as having a presence in the reserve. It only takes one dog to put the birds up, and in migratory birds doing so causes weight loss, compromising survival. Too many disturbances and the birds don't return, they abandon their habitat; organic material recycling ceases and the environment becomes a natural wasteland. This winter tidal inundation and river flow has seen erosion in the foreshore infrastructure. Currently, the reserve I've known over 25 years is in its poorest condition. Some weather-related blame can be attributed but a lack of regulatory management is also a cause, contributory to which is the dilapidated foot-bridge, lack of informative signage, and patron disregard.

