Talent time: Players to watch in under 15 Country Cup cricket tournament

The Western Waves' under 15 female cricket team will launch its Cricket Victoria Country Cup tournament on December 18, 2023 at Monivae College in Hamilton.
The Waves will play two Twenty20 and two one-day matches throughout the week-long tournament with finals to be played in Melbourne on January 7, 2024.
Described by coach Chloe McKenzie as one of the most "talented and tight-knit" groups she's come across in her time coaching and playing cricket, she provides an insight into the 13-player squad ahead of the opening match against Mallee Murray Suns.
Isabelle Kelly (Allansford-Panmure) - All-rounder
"She's a fantastic all-rounder and one of our leading bowlers who bowls on the spot and tight. Isabelle has plenty of energy. She was in our team last year and is a core member. She's just a line and length bowler who could hit a 20 cent piece on the pitch."
Zarli Knight (Horsham Tigers) - Keeper-batter
"Had a fantastic go at it last year. She'll keep a bit within the side but she's well rounded with good patience but has fantastic power, particularly through the leg side."
"In the team as an all-rounder and is more a batter than a bowler. However she's a bit injured with her shoulder so will bat more within the side. She's developed a lot. Phenomenal power with the bat and isn't afraid to take risks."
Layla McPherson (North Gambier) - Bowler
"She's a really well-rounded cricketer and will play a key role with the ball. Layla is a very accurate medium-pace bowler and hits the spot."
Ayva Mitchell (Swifts Great Western CC) - Bowler
"Big tall fast opening bowler, gets a lot of bounce and will steam in and get quick wickets each game. She'll be a leader with the team. Ayva has really developed her cricket a lot this year."
Eloise Millard (Tarrington) - All-rounder
"Eloise is a very strong batter with a great technique. She'll likely bat up the order in one-day games. She's got pace with the ball so is a bit of a wildcard.
Grace Potter (Grampians) - All-rounder
"Grace is one of our captains, a fantastic leader and cricketer. She'll either open or bowl first change and bat in that top-four. She's a very strong cricketer."
Lilly Reading (Stawell Strikers) - All-rounder
"Lilly will be our spinner for the team, she keeps a bit as well and a good top-order batter who will likely play a different role depending on the format."
Nara Rohan (Brierly-Christ Church) - All-rounder
"She'll be the other captain for the week, she's a great leader and really drives the energy and standards. We've picked her as a bowler but has made some runs lately for Brierly so who knows. She has developed a power shot through the mid-wicket area which is impressive."
Lily Shand (Allansford-Panmure) - Bowler
"Lily is an impressive left-arm bowler, gets some swing and is an absolute rocket in the field. She's very quick in the field and plays a key role in that area."
Zarah Timpson (Nestles) - Bowler
"Zarah is a key bowler for the side and is bowling so well this year. She bowls outswing and bowls really tightly. She bowls lots of maidens."
Emma Uebergang (Homers) - Keeper-batter
"She'll be a keeper within the side, she'll keep a fair bit and with the bat she scores at a strike rate of 150 normally. When she gets going, look out."
Macey Williamson (Portland Colts) - All-rounder
"Macey is a really impressive top-order batter and pace bowler. We'll mess around with where we place her with the ball but plays a key role within the side."
