Swimmer excited for first state champs as club qualifies record numbers

Lola McCarthy is aiming to register a personal best but also wants to enjoy the experience of her first state swimming competition.
The 15-year-old is one of a record 28 Warrnambool Swimming Club members contesting the 2023 Victorian Age Long Course Championships in Melbourne from Saturday, December 16.
She will race in the 100-metre girls' backstroke event.
"It should be a good experience," McCarthy told The Standard.
"Hopefully I PB obviously, that's always the goal but even just enjoy it, have a good time."
The teenager has been swimming her whole life but only started squad swimming this year.
She has been impressed with the environment at the club, describing it as "really welcoming" with a constant "fun energy".
McCarthy, who plays netball for Warrnambool in the winter, said that community environment, as well as the physical nature of swimming were appealing to her.
"Getting along with everyone is so easy here because you're all going through the same things, all struggling through the same struggles," she said.
"I guess I just love being active."
McCarthy praised the strength of her squad under coach Jayson Lamb and the improvement each member had made this year.
She hopes to produce national-qualifying times in the future and is currently six seconds off achieving that.
"That's something I've been working towards," she said.
Lamb was "stoked" to have so many Warrnambool swimmers qualify for the Victorian Age Long Course Championships and believed there would be a large contingent competing again in 2024.
