Cute or destructive?: Spike in rabbit population divides tourist town

A rabbit infestation is leaving parts of one south-west town resembling the surface of the moon but not all residents are convinced it's bad news.
A spike in the pest population has driven a group of 60 Port Campbell residents to join representatives from Corangamite Shire Council and environmental authorities at two community initiated meetings.
There, a speaker from the Victorian Rabbit Action Network, listed ways the destructive population could be controlled.
Event part-organiser Kylie Treble said rabbits had been present for years with the population rising and falling according to weather extremes, but a "perfect storm" of factors had led to the recent call to action.
"The population is really strong, large and destructive right now," she said.
"There are a few things which have created a perfect storm for rabbits that has driven its population to increase.
"There's lots of grass as a food source due to the wet spring, we've got harbouring opportunities with the buildings and that's enhanced with the absence of predatory foxes and birds which won't come into town.
"The rabbits actually know pretty well that humans aren't going to do anything to harm them so they're living in conjunction with us in town."
Ms Treble said it was a divisive issue for the community with some residents finding the pest's presence "cute" or positive for tourism.
The Standard spotted 15 rabbits - both deceased and alive - across a two-hour visit to the town on Wednesday, December 13.
Event co-organiser Annie Schofield said the rabbits had devastated native vegetation.
"They love the native plants," she said.
"Port Campbell Biolinks has been planting for the past 10 years in and around town linking up tracks of vegetation and doing a lot of weed control work.
"You could sow thousands and thousands of seeds every year, but no little ones are sprouting up because the rabbits are eating them all.
"They're high-protein foods, so it's not only a problem for peoples' gardens but for any re-vegetation work that we're doing."
Ms Treble said she anticipated some community resistance to possible control methods but a compromise could be the use of rabbit-proof fencing.
But she said that method would be costly.
