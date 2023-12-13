The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Tennis club bar burgled, $800 in alcohol stolen

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 14 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis club bar burgled, $800 in alcohol stolen
Tennis club bar burgled, $800 in alcohol stolen

The popular Lawn Bar at the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club on Pertobe Road has been raided with a large amount of alcohol stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.