Tennis club bar burgled, $800 in alcohol stolen

The popular Lawn Bar at the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club on Pertobe Road has been raided with a large amount of alcohol stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said between 10pm on Sunday, December 10 and noon Wednesday, December 13, an offender or offenders had entered the Lawn Bar inside a marquee on the east side of the courts.
"They have jumped the locked gate to gain access to the bar area and then forced a lock on a fridge," he said.
"Stolen was six slabs of beer, 20 bottles of wine, 30 rolls of toilet paper, 30 cans of soft drink and four bottles of cordial valued at about $800."
The theft was reported to police on Wednesday and crime scene officers attended at the venue to conduct forensic tests.
Anyone who saw something suspicious in the ear has been requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It's expected the tennis club will review its security following the burglary and theft.
