Wedding and eternity rings stolen in night raid at central home

An offender is believed to have entered a home under renovation early in the morning and stolen four rings from a Warrnambool address while the occupants were asleep.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the home invasion was believed to have happened at the Burwood Avenue address between 2.30am and 8am on Wednesday, December 13.
"An unknown offender has gained entry via the front door and gone into the home which is partially being renovated," he said.
"They have entered the bedroom where there is work being done and stolen four rings from that room.
"That included a wedding ring, an eternity ring and two other gold rings.
"These rings are of a very high sentimental value."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan appealed for anyone with knowledge of the theft or who had seen someone suspicious in that area to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"We're also requesting that at this time of year, when some people might not be home, that neighbours keep an eye out and make sure that your doors and windows are locked," he said.
"The last thing we want is anyone's Christmas being ruined."
