Yep, that really happened: Locals stay put for summer holiday

It seems the bizarre tradition of Warrnambool and district people camping in their own town began many years ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This photograph was from the pages of The Standard from January 1980.
Pictured is the Warrnambool Surf Side One Caravan Park, complete with retro caravans and cars that collectors would pay plenty for today.
Noticeable also that almost every caravan has an old-school canvas annex attached.
Caravan park manager of the time, Neville Hoy, said there were 1160 sites across surf side one and two.
All sites were booked out for the two weeks from December 28, with the incredible statistic that 80 per cent of those were for people from Warrnambool and district.
Another thing that hasn't changed during a Warrnambool summer is the bank up of traffic on Pertobe Road.
It has improved for pedestrians though, with a crossing now in place.
Back in 1980, it was every man, woman and child for themselves, with police issuing a warning for parents to keep a close eye on children trying to cross the road between cars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.