One game at senior level inspires teenage footballer to aim for more

A teenage footballer who got a taste of senior football this year is eyeing a permanent spot in 2024.
Liam Anders, 17, made his debut for North Warrnambool Eagles in their round 12 loss to Camperdown.
Now, with Hampden league pre-season well under way, he is honing in on his fitness as he strives to earn a spot in coach Nathan Vardy's best 22 next season.
"Hopefully I'll get a few senior games and just do the best I can as an individual," Anders said.
"Fitness is what I am hoping to build up the most."
Anders, who prides himself on his skills, can play as an inside midfielder or on a wing - as he did in his only senior appearance.
"I really enjoyed that so hopefully I can do more of that," he said.
His senior call-up came in his first season at Bushfield after crossing from Terang Mortlake, where he'd played since under-12 level.
The Brauer College student, who lives in Caramut, said a connection with school friends helped him make the move.
One of those mates is Zac Everall.
"He played five or six games in the seniors so hopefully he can do well this year and play most of the season," Anders said.
"He plays a few positions but I think he likes the midfield the best but he did play a lot of forward when he was in the team last year."
Anders, who has supported Essendon "all my life" and is excited to see Hampden export Luamon Lual play at AFL level, will complete year 12 next year.
He would like to become a carpenter when he graduates.
"I've done a few weeks of experience and next year I am hoping to do a school-based apprenticeship," Anders said.
