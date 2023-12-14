Another annual south-west festival could be on the chopping block

A south-west summer festival could be the latest in a series of annual events to be cancelled or postponed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The fifth Loch Hart Music Festival was set to run at Kangaroobie Camp in Princetown from January 12 to 14, 2024.
Festival director Jayden Bath said the event might be cancelled if 300 tickets weren't sold by December 20, 2023.
"I think it's partly a COVID-19 (pandemic) hangover and I think it's the cost of living reducing people's spending on anything that's entertainment related," Mr Bath told The Standard.
Other festivals in the region that had either been cancelled or postponed were Music in the Vines, Goomfest and Wunta Fiesta.
Organisers of the Music in the Vines festival in Macarthur announced in August 2023 it had called time after eight years because soaring costs had made the event unviable.
This was followed by the organisers of Goomfest, a music and arts festival held annually on a Wangoom farm, who released a statement in October 2023, saying they were taking a break. They said the festival would "definitely" return in 2025.
On December 5, 2023, The Standard broke the news Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta committee had cancelled its 2024 event to shift its focus to 2025. It was set to return to the city in a new location after a three-year hiatus.
Mr Bath said it was scary to see arts festivals and events struggling across the south-west.
"I think independent events are a critical part of the regional arts scene and not having them around is going to be really sad if that happens," he said.
Mr Bath said despite a move to run the event in January instead of its usual date in November, ticket sales were at their slowest.
He pleaded on the festival's social media accounts for people to purchase tickets now or the event could be cancelled.
"We know there is a shift to late ticket purchasing, however as an event that relies on hiring and bumping in almost everything, we simply cannot wait for the final two weeks to organise our event," he said.
The post has been shared more than 500 times.
Volunteers for the festival responded by digging deep and purchasing a ticket.
Mr Bath said the future of the festival was uncertain.
"If we can run this time that would be great and (then) we'll think about 2025 beyond afterwards," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.