'The way they include everybody is pretty impressive': Coach signs on again

WARRNAMBOOL mentor Rowan Ault hopes the Blues' welcoming environment will encourage more players to join its women's football program in 2024.
The Blues have appointed Ault as their sole coach after he worked in tandem with Clare Tilley, who will remain involved with the club, this year.
The Western Victoria Female Football League outfit is coming off a two-win, nine-loss season.
"They're a fun group to coach and pretty easy to coach in a sense they are all very keen to build on their skill level and game style," Ault said.
"They look after each other really well. You've got a huge range of people, from people who have just joined and haven't kicked a footy before through to people who have been kicking the footy around the backyard with family for years.
"The way they include everybody is pretty impressive."
Ault, who plays cricket for Allansford-Panmure but is sidelined with a back strain, said he'd relished the chance to help build and promote women's football in south-west Victoria.
"It is probably a little bit more relaxed, if I can say that. For a fair few of the girls it's actually their second sport so that's a bit of a different thing to get your head around," he said.
Warrnambool is happy with its player retention, with Ault's wife Sahnay among the inclusions.
"We had a daughter (Lily) born on August 1 so she (Sahnay) was the time keeper for the year so she is keen to pull the boots on again next season," Ault, who is also dad to Oliver, 9, said.
"The vast majority of last year's group are still keen to play so that obviously means they enjoyed it.
"I think we'll have half a dozen ins and outs with people travelling and moving away for study and work."
Onballer Eliza Freeman and defensive duo Isabel Moorhead and Steph Clark, who all had "interrupted years with travel", will add to the Blues' depth.
"Eliza ended up travelling the last half of the season but really improved her game," he said.
"She (may be) moving out of the back line into more of a midfield role."
Warrnambool is committed to player development and is also determined to climb up the ladder.
"We got a couple of wins on the board but I think for a lot of games we were very competitive for two or three quarters and would maybe have a quarter lapse and run out of steam in the last quarter and the other team would pile a few goals on," Ault said.
"I think we'll keep working on our skill development and how we move the footy and we'll also keep working on our fitness levels and how we can run out games a bit better than we have."
The Blues will start pre-season on January 29 and will then run two sessions a week.
Ault encouraged anyone interested to follow the club's social media accounts for information on a time and venue.
"For anyone who is thinking about it or wants to know more about it - if they're just keen on working on a bit of fitness or learning how the game works, it's a really good environment to step into," he said.
