Own a piece of history in Koroit

This stunning and gracious Edwardian home is an opportunity to purchase your own piece of Koroit history.
Recently heritage listed, selling agent Ashley Jennings says the house is believed to have been built between 1910 and 1912.
"The land was purchased in approximately 1860 and the house was built by a family to accommodate three sisters who were all local midwives," Ashley says.
Everything from the home, to the gardens, and even the shed is impeccably presented, the house having been beautifully renovated and maintained in line with its era.
The large and impressive kitchen is centred around the original sandstone chimney, featuring a Belling oven and huge island bar - perfect for seating the family for relaxed dining. Black butt timber benchtops bring it all together with a touch of class.
Period features throughout the home include high ceilings, an ornate central hallway with Anaglypta wallpaper, antique lights, a series of leadlight glass doors and windows, and stunning floorboards.
The large bedrooms all have built-in robes, while the main features a huge walk-through robe that leads to a two-way bathroom.
North-facing windows and a gas log fire make the spacious formal lounge a great place to nestle and read or watch television. The new ducted gas heating system provides comfort throughout the home.
Overlooking the manicured garden is an amazing outdoor undercover area, featuring a barbecue on mains gas, a sink, heating and roll-down blinds.
There is also a firepit where you can gather with family and friends, and garden beds for cultivating fresh produce.
A double garage on one frontage has been built to replicate the style of the home, and there is a separate 9 x 7.5 x 3.6 metre shed that's perfect for a caravan, boat or additional cars.
The property sits on a corner block of 2078 square metres (approx.) across two allotments, and provides privacy that allows you to enjoy the tranquillity of the garden and magnificent home in peace.
Located a walking distance from Koroit's main street, schools and sporting facilities, it's just 10 minutes from Port Fairy and 15 minutes from Warrnambool.
If you are searching for a quality home, this property delivers it from every possible aspect. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange a private inspection.
