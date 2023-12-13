El Nino summer could bring with it the return of international tourists

A hotter-than-average summer looks set to bring international and interstate tourists back to Port Campbell.
The town's new holiday park manager Nicky Campbell said her 300-capacity venue was already fully booked into the New Year.
"Between Christmas and the New Year, we're completely booked out," she said.
"So we're full until early to mid-January. Right now it's a mix of people, about 50 per cent are international tourists and the rest are local or interstate."
It's welcome news for the tourist town which has seen a drastic dip in visits from international tourists since COVID-19 border closures were introduced.
In October this year, The Standard revealed Chinese visitors - who once made up 12 per cent of the overnight stays in the region and the Great Ocean Road - no longer made up even one per cent of the spend on accommodation in recent months.
But the former Figtree and Warrnambool Riverside manager said a forecast El Nino summer might give Port Campbell the tourism boost it needed.
"It'll be interesting," Ms Campbell said.
"It feels like it's already starting to get warmer, which might bring more people here. I'm definitely starting to see more people around.
"I think because Christmas is famously busy, people are coming before and choosing to have their holiday earlier.
"The bookings have certainly started coming in, a lot of them are repeat customers and families who come each year.
"Either way, it's just great to see more people spend time in the town. I was speaking to a local the other day, they said in the summer the town usually swells to about four times the size it is now."
