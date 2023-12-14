Will $66m cut city's social housing wait list? Government dodges questions

The government has pledged to build 61 homes in Glenelg, 46 homes in Southern Grampians, 22 homes in Corangamite, and 13 homes in Moyne, but as with Warrnambool it refused to say how many houses were being demolished in each area and would not confirm the net increase. All it would say was the total stock had increased since 2020 and that numbers would fluctuate as old homes were demolished.

