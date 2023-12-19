Yep, that really happened: City roundabout built in a hurry

Few organisations are more associated with the frustration of fighting through red tape and following the "process" than local government.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
When criticism is dealt out by ratepayers to those in charge of their municipality, it is the speed, or lack of, that things get done in is the theme.
Perhaps this is unfair if directed to the council employees, who may just be working under an over-regulated system that is more fearful of what could go wrong, than more visionary about what could go right.
But there was a time when regulations and processes were not as rigid as they are now.
While flicking through the pages of The Standard from December 1978, we have stumbled across the most extraordinary tale of "getting things done."
On Friday December 15, Warrnambool City Council engineer Don Cooper made a "quick proposal" to councillors, who he contacted individually.
The proposal was to build a roundabout at the Liebig and Koroit streets intersection.
Mr Cooper said he had observed chaotic traffic at the intersection in the previous two days, with lengthy delays at the stop signs.
"I believe it will keep the traffic flowing - slowly - but it will keep it moving," Mr Copper said.
A precedent was in place - earlier in the year council had put in a roundabout at the Banyan-Timor street intersection, which had made a noticeable difference.
With this in mind, councillors had agreed to back their engineer in, giving the go-ahead for the roundabout.
So I know what everyone is thinking right now, this is the main street, Warrnambool's equivalent to mid-town Manhattan. You can't just shut it down, there will be mayhem.
But part of selling the idea of the roundabout to councillors was a guarantee from Mr Cooper that it would be built and ready to go come the Monday morning.
A roundabout built and raring to go in just two days.
And amazingly, so it came to pass.
In fact, cars were cruising around the roundabout by late on the Sunday afternoon.
It was said the roundabout was to be temporary, but it was such a success that it remains in place today.
There were some factors in favour of the quick roundabout turnaround.
In 1978, shops in the main street closed for trade at noon on Saturday and didn't open again until 9am on Monday. This would have meant light traffic conditions, with just some keen petrol-heads cutting laps.
And the roundabout itself was basic, unlike today when consultation is carried out to within an inch of its life to decide just what materials should be used to please as many people as possible.
Despite the engineering miracle of getting the roundabout built in just a day and a half, there was a mixed reaction from motorists.
The Standard pulled over some drivers who tried out the roundabouts on the Sunday afternoon and asked what they thought.
One driver labelled the roundabout as "ridiculous" and said traffic lights should have been put in place instead.
But there were plenty of good reports, with a driver saying he had to regularly wait 10 minutes at the stop sign before getting the chance to move.
The best line for the day, however, came from a worker on the roundabout construction team.
"We are all in favour," he said. "We're all on double time".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.