Plea from region's police officers: Don't make us choose between the force and family

You may have seen some writing on the side of police vehicles, but it's not graffiti.
South-west police are pushing for better conditions, saying they don't want to be forced to choose between their job or their family.
Union secretary Wayne Gatt said police were being forced to work excessive amounts of overtime.
He said this had led to a massive exodus from the force, with 900 members off work sick and more than 850 vacancies.
Mr Gatt said police officers were dedicated to protecting their community.
"Our police are so short staffed because people are leaving the force because of the impact the insane amount of overtime is having on their health and well-being," he said.
Mr Gatt said officers were also concerned about the state government decision to make changes at some south-west stations.
"Our members are being asked to work on their rest days regularly," Mr Gatt said.
"They're working hundreds of hours of unpaid overtime."
Mr Gatt said members didn't want to have to choose between "the force and their family".
He said he had never seen so many members off work on sick leave.
"Our members are asking for very modest and legitimate improvements to the working conditions and pay," Mr Gatt said.
Mr Gatt said the actions police officers were taking, including writing messages on police vehicles, would not have any impact on the communities they serve.
"They've got messages on police vehicles, they've put up posters in police stations and public places and they've been sitting outside the offices of local members of parliament," he said.
"They're doing everything they can to be heard."
Messages include 'Force or family - don't make me choose', 'Wanted: fair wages' and 'Free labour under Labor'.
Premier Jacinta Allan says the government won't intervene to break the deadlock between the union and Industrial Relations Victoria.
"The government has made very clear to the people sitting around the table that we expect these negotiations to be conducted in good faith," she said.
"Secondly, we want to see them concluded with a strong outcome."
Mr Gatt said union members were asking for reasonable pay and conditions and felt they had no choice but to take action after negotiations stalled.
"This is uncharacteristic behaviour for policing, but they feel so frustrated that they feel the need to communicate directly with the community in the only way they're allowed as police officers," he said.
"They're going to stop working for free and start claiming for the overtime that they should be permitted to."
