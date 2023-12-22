Talent shines on the field: WDCA division one team of the year so far

Warrnambool and District division one cricket will return from the Christmas break on Saturday, January 6 with the two-day format to take over for the rest of the season.
After 11 completed one-day rounds, there has been plenty of strong individual performances across the season.
The Standard has selected its Team of the Year so far with an eye on team balance and individual statistics, making for some unlucky omissions amongst a star-studded group of players.
Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels)
Stats: 400 runs at 50, eight wickets
The North Warrnambool Eels skipper gets a coveted opening batter slot after a dominant first half of the season.
A round two century against Dennington was sublime viewing and has hardly failed despite playing one of the tougher roles in the competition as an aggressor at the top of the order.
The talented batter has also managed to chime in with the ball with key wickets and will play a more pivotal role after Christmas.
Geoff Williams (Nestles)
Stats: 323 runs at 40.38, 10 wickets
Impossible to leave out the premiership winning Factory champion who seemingly keeps taking his game to another level.
Consistency, rather than pure dominance has been at the forefront of his exploits with the bat, providing class and reliability at the top for his team.
With the ball, his left-arm spin has proven to be tough to get away with several match-winning spells.
Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy, captain)
Stats: 332 runs at 47.42
You probably couldn't have asked for a better start as a leader after crossing over from West Warrnambool as captain-coach.
Started the season with an unbeaten century and has led the new-look division one outfit with class and experience, making them a genuine premiership threat this season.
Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure)
Stats: 355 runs at 50.71
Another player who has shone since moving clubs where he enjoyed stunning team and individual success during a golden era for Russells Creek.
Silva has been excellent with bat in hand at the top of the order for the Gators with some fantastic individual performances and in his first captaincy gig is developing nicely and helped put his team in a strong position for a flag tilt.
Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool)
Stats: 344 runs at 57.33, three wickets
The West Warrnambool skipper is back at his very best and relished the one-day format and it's little wonder his exploits with the bat go hand-in-hand with his team putting itself in a strong position on the table.
The Panthers' middle-order gun has sent a timely reminder of why he won the league's highest individual honour in 2021-22 and if he gets more time at the crease ,in the longer format after Christmas break, he'll make some big scores.
Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek)
Stats: 394 runs at 65.66, one wicket
No one controls the middle order better than the Russells Creek star, who has been utterly brilliant once again this season.
The premiership winning batter has been not only prolific, but doing it in situations where the odds are against him, making him a luxury for his captain to turn to and an automatic selection in the team.
His game changing century against Dennington is arguably the performance of the season so far.
Cam Williams (Russells Creek, wk)
Stats: 241 runs at 26.77, 10 catches and three stumpings
While the swashbuckling batter and Victorian Country cricketer hasn't quite been at his dominant best, he is still contributing strongly and making starts. But look out for him when two-day cricket returns.
Ten catches and three stumpings is an excellent first half of the season for any keeper.
James Vandepeer (Port Fairy)
Stats: 21 wickets, 233 runs at 29.12
One of the leading candidates for the WDCA player of the year so far, the Englishman is enjoying a golden summer in Australia.
While he has been picked at number eight in the order - where he batted in the opening month of the season - a change to the top has paid dividends with the bat for his team.
With the ball, Vandepeer has proven to be almost impossible to get away with the new ball, bowling tidily and changing games with key top-order wickets.
Todd Lamont (Mortlake)
Stats: 19 wickets, 207 runs at 25.87
There can almost be no team without the presence of the Mortlake champion who is a beacon of consistency with bat and ball.
His experience and class in any situation has stood out so far this season, and has contributed in every match in some capacity.
Lamont is tricky to get away through those middle overs with his height and drop on the ball, making him a wicket-taker while his power with the bat has been crucial in lifting his side to competitive totals.
Craig Britten (Russells Creek)
Stats: 21 wickets, 178 runs at 35.6
Another player who has relished extra responsibility in Creek's new look team and has quickly emerged as arguably the best pace bowler in the association.
Takes early wickets which immediately puts the opposition under pressure and has won a few games off his own bat with some brutal cameos.
A contender for the player of the year award so far.
Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure)
Stats: 23 wickets
An automatic selection as the number one spinner in the team, Richardson is a dominant cricketer who is getting better and better with each game.
In a Gators bowling outfit brimming with quality slower bowlers, Richardson's bowling late in matches is a standout when the pressure is often at its hottest.
12th man: Joe Kenna (Merrivale)
Stats: 18 wickets, 50 runs at 10
An underrated first season as division one captain at Merrivale from the the prolific spin bowler who has lead the Tigers nicely and taken plenty of wickets.
Narrowly misses out on selection in the first XI but if his form with the ball is any indicator, he'll push his way in eventually with two-day cricket to return where he will have the opportunity to bowl longer spells.
