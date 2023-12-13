How innovation can help your business to shine and thrive

Innovation and inspiration are essential if you want your business to grow or maintain momentum. Picture Shutterstock

Many businesses have anti-innovation cultures, even though innovation is a desired trait.



When "do more with less" is the daily mantra, innovation can appear too inefficient, messy, and costly to take hold.



Structure and predictability are often preferred by businesses to less unpredictable innovation.

As you strive to achieve your goals, learn how to inspire your team and encourage new ideas.

What is innovation, and why is it important?

Innovation is the creation of a new product, service, strategy, or business model that is both useful and novel. To be innovative, you don't need to reinvent the wheel.



Innovating can be as simple as changing the way you interact with your customers or adding a new feature to a product.

Innovation means something different to each business.



The desired outcome for most businesses is to adapt and grow so that they can adopt, or even lead new trends within their industry.

Innovation: How to embrace it from within

From within, the best ideas are usually those that come from your own team.



Inside sources are those who have a unique perspective on your business. Inside sources can include:

Employees of the Head Office

Front of house staff

Delivery Partners

Freelance consultants

Encourage your team to be creative and innovative

You could:

Assigning new responsibilities and tasks to team members will help them understand your business and its goals.

To help team members gain new perspectives, allow them to swap roles with their colleagues (even for just a few hours).

Encourage your staff to give feedback about their working methods during meetings.

These approaches are not suitable for every business, but can still be useful.



Your team may come up with new ideas for daily tasks by gaining a different perspective.



This could help you to be more efficient as a company.

How to create a culture of innovation in the workplace

Culture is the key to encouraging innovation.



Tools, processes, leadership support, funding and all other elements are important. However, they work best with a team that is inspired.

Many employees in today's society work both on-premises and from home.



If your company uses a hybrid model of working, you should empower your employees with the tools necessary to maintain a collaborative atmosphere, even while working remotely.

How to support collaboration and creativity

Plan regular team video calls throughout the week.

Balance routine team meetings and informal sessions with ad-hoc calls to simulate a physical environment in which collaboration can be more spontaneous.

Consider scheduling more informal meetings where you can share a cup or tea, or host a trivia game in which team members ask questions at their turn to build morale.

This will allow your team to become more familiar with each other both professionally and personally.



The more comfortable you and your team are with each other, the more likely they will be to share ideas with the rest of the group.

Innovation can provide your business with four tangible benefits.

1. Sales and Customer Relationships: Improved

If you don't improve your product and service, you may lose customers to competitors who are more innovative.

Customers will appreciate and notice the added value that you provide them if you invest in innovation. This should lead to more sales.

Start with simple steps such as surveying your customers on a regular basis to identify product improvements, and establishing an innovation team that will spearhead all of your efforts.

2. Reduce waste and costs

Innovation will help you to reduce waste and focus more on long-term goals.

It is important to be constantly on the lookout to find ways to reduce waste.



This can have a number of benefits, including lower costs, higher profit margins and improved customer service.



A specialist in efficiency can help you find such innovations.

3. Increase your market share

Innovation allows you to anticipate changes in the market and seize opportunities before others do.



This way, you don't have to react as quickly to these shifts.



You can also differentiate yourself from your competitors.

This innovation can be achieved by analysing the market, listening to customers, suppliers, and advisors and observing what your competitors are doing to identify opportunities.

It's also useful to see what's going on in your industry in different countries.



By studying the practices of leading companies, you can get new ideas for your own business.

4. Employee relations: Improved

A stimulating workplace encourages innovation.



It is important to cultivate pride in your products, and a desire to make your company a leader in the industry.



This will reduce turnover and increase productivity.

This can lead to even more innovation success, as employees are often the best source of ideas for a business.

Listen to them.



Ask them for feedback in every area of your business.



This includes how to improve marketing, products and efficiency.



They will be happy to have your ear and can provide valuable insights on how to innovate.

5. Embrace uncertainty

Innovation is characterised by uncertainty.



Businesses that excel at innovation are often those that thrive on ambiguity and constant change.



Create an environment where you can experiment, invent, and explore.



While it may be nice to boast about "near-perfect" performance, growth experiments often produce the exact opposite.



You should be careful how much you insist on a waste-free, efficient execution.



The path to innovative ideas can be messy, and you can easily kill your own inventive ideas.

6. Do not isolate innovation

Innovation can be a difficult process, and it is often fraught with failure.



Don't isolate innovation within your company or among certain people.



You don't need to separate innovation from your rest of the business.



There are people who "execute", and there are others who "innovate".

Information sharing and learning are the bridges between execution and innovation.



You can foster innovation by encouraging employees and yourself to be open-minded and learn new things.

Final point: "Growth experimentation" is really a game based on probabilities.



The earlier you can get your customers to actively participate in your experimentation, the better.

Keep Your Business Thriving

It takes commitment, time and effort to run a successful business.



Study the companies that put people first.



Even if they have made some mistakes, these are the best educators.



While growing your business, you may encounter unforeseen challenges and risks.



The right insurance policy is crucial to keeping your business afloat and running.



Build a reputation for trustworthiness, credibility, and expertise within your industry.



Take what you have learned and put it into practice.

