The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Roads, worker housing top priorities for Corangamite Shire

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 13 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin will make roads a top priority in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin will make roads a top priority in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna

Roads will continue to be one of the top priorities for Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.