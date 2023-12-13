Roads, worker housing top priorities for Corangamite Shire

Roads will continue to be one of the top priorities for Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin in 2024.
"We will continue to advocate strongly with the state government to fix the arterial road network across our shire," Cr Makin said when asked about her top priorities.
"There has been some good investment over recent years but many Regional Road Victoria roads in the Shire still need a lot of work.
"These roads carry the traffic that is vital for our agriculture and tourism industries which means jobs and a strong local economy."
Cr Makin said completion of the Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project was another key priority for 2024.
"This massive project has been in the works for a long time and at the end of 2024 we will finally deliver a truly world-class destination.
"It will bring Port Campbell's tired infrastructure up to date and make sure the town is still a great place for locals to live but can also accommodate the increasing number of visitors in years to come."
Key worker housing is another priority.
"Our shire has a chronic housing shortage with accommodation urgently needed for the skilled workers, particular in the farming and tourism industries," she said.
A related priority is addressing the demand for childcare across the shire, Cr Makin said.
"There are a lot of people who would love to get back into the workforce but it just isn't possible for them," Cr Makin said.
"We will be looking to partner with state and federal governments to develop facilities and build the required skills workforce."
Attracting business investment through development of the Camperdown Production Precinct is another priority for 2024.
"We want Corangamite to be a place where businesses can flourish, job opportunities are abundant, and financial stability is attainable for all," Cr Makin said.
"We have been working to create a precinct that will promote business opportunities.
"We have done roadworks and planning amendments but there is more work to do to make sure services are connected to make the drawcard for investors from outside the shire."
