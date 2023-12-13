Trespasser, thief claims he was concerned about dumping of human waste

A Hamilton man who trespassed at a Wannon Water facility and stole a chain and lock says he was concerned about human waste being dumped at the site.
The man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, told the Hamilton Magistrates Court there were no signs saying trespassers would be prosecuted when he attended the Hamilton Biosolids Facility in mid 2023.
He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, December 13, to trespass, theft and an unrelated offence of cultivating cannabis.
The court heard a witness observed the man at the site where gates were closed and a padlock left unlocked so truck drivers could enter and exit the site.
The witness drove towards the offender but he jumped into his utility and left.
The witness then went to lock the gates but realised the chain and padlock had been stolen.
Police raided the man's Hamilton home on May 19 and uncovered five cannabis plants, of which two were found in a small green house. He told the court he had never smoked the drug and had planned to make his own medicinal cannabis oil.
On Wednesday the man told the court he saw a truck driving into the treatment plant to dump human waste.
He said there had been "a bit of talk" on social media about the smell.
Concerned residents had taken to the 'Hamilton Victoria Community Group' Facebook page at the time to discuss human waste from Camperdown being dumped at the Hamilton site to dry out.
The man said he planned to take photos of the dump truck as he wanted to know "what was going on".
He said a 'no trespassing' sign had since been erected.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man had no right to trespass at the property, despite his concerns, and fined him $600 without conviction.
"The reality is you can't take the situation into your own hands, that is dangerous and you will end up here (in court)," he said.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers told The Standard the material was not "human waste, human sewage or human poo as some people have claimed".
"This material is a by-product of the sewage treatment process," he said.
"During this process, naturally occurring bacteria and micro-organisms consume the sewage, completely breaking down the original organic solids discharged to the system and removing contaminants.
"Treated water is then decanted and discharged to ocean or dams, and the remaining material, known as sludge, is removed from the bottom of the tank and any excess water removed."
Mr Jeffers said the sludge is dried further, composted for at least three years to satisfy EPA guidelines and then used as biosolids for "beneficial reuse as soil conditioner on local farms".
He assured the community the Biosolids Facility posed no risk to human health.
"We understand there have been some unpleasant odours from the site in recent months and apologise to anyone impacted. We monitor the odour daily and use a natural deodorising mist as needed," he said.
Mr Jeffers said the Hamilton site was licensed by the EPA and was used as a back-up site.
"In the past few years, it's stored biosolids sludge from Port Fairy and Warrnambool while our main Camperdown facility was at capacity. The Camperdown site has now reopened and, depending on weather, we're keen to finalise the processing of this material at Hamilton over the next few months," he said.
