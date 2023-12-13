Murder and mystery: Cases that have haunted south-west for decades

Two horrific murders in south-west Victoria haunt the families of the victims and the police involved decades after they occurred.
One remains unsolved, while the alleged offender in the other was never found by police.
A case which left the community of Portland terrified was the brutal murders of Margaret Penny and Claire Acocks on May 3, 1991.
Ms Penny and Ms Acocks, her hairdresser, were killed in a frenzied attack at the city's salon.
Ms Penny's husband Robert was accused of organising the murder of his wife and was charged by police in 2015.
He died a year later while out on bail.
In July 2017, Coroner Jacqui Hawkins revealed on Friday the murders of Margaret Penny and Claire Acocks remained unsolved and the investigation would remain open.
Ms Hawkins described the murders as a "heinous and violent crime committed against two innocent women whose lives were tragically cut short".
She also said she was unable to establish whether Mr and Mrs Penny were experiencing relationship difficulties in the lead up to her death.
"Some say they were a loving and happy couple, while others say it was a volatile relationship," she said.
Mr Penny claimed he had been in the backyard of his home with his granddaughter Aphra Williams at the time of his wife's death.
The inquest heard Ms Williams often attended the hairdressers with her grandmother and had her hair braided.
"It was therefore unusual that she stayed home when Ms Penny went to the hairdressers on May 3, 1991."
Ms Williams recalled her grandparents fighting over her like a tug of war at the front door about whether she should go to the hairdressers or stay with Mr Penny.
"The suggestion is that there was a fight because Mr Penny did not want her to go to the salon because he knew Margaret Penny was going to be killed," Ms Hawkins wrote in her findings.
However, she concluded that due to inconsistencies in Ms Williams' recollection of the day, this aspect of the evidence could not be afforded much weight.
She drew the same conclusion about a statement from Ms Williams in which she said that when she was a teenager she had a thought that her grandfather had hired a hitman to kill her grandmother for $20,000.
Ms Hawkins said there was also evidence Mr Penny made a telephone call from his home on the afternoon of the murders.
"Therefore, I am satisfied that there is no evidence he attended the Old London Coiffure in the afternoon of the murders," she said.
Ms Hawkins also addressed a number of other pieces of information.
She said it was highly unusual Mr Penny made the comment that a tail comb was used to kill the women on the night of the murder.
Ms Hawkins said she was unable to conclude where this information came from.
"As with much of the circumstantial evidence, his tail comb comments are open to different interpretations," she said.
Ms Hawkins added she did not believe Mr Penny had hired a hitman.
"Based upon all of the evidence, I am satisfied that the evidence surrounding the comments about a hitman were unreliable and cannot be afforded much weight," she said.
"There has been no evidence presented to me that Mr Penny obtained or organised the services of a hitman."
The investigation that has spanned two decades led police officers to every state of Australia and by 1995 more than 1100 reports had been added to the case file.
By this time police had also interviewed about 5000 people.
The inquest heard that on Friday, May 3, 1991 the two women were horrifically and brutally murdered at the Old London Coiffure hairdressing salon.
About 1pm on the afternoon of the killings, Mrs Acocks started work at the hairdressing salon.
Mrs Penny had a regular Friday afternoon hair appointment with Mrs Acocks.
Before her regular hair appointment Mrs Penny ordered some sandwiches at the Ocean Pier Tea Rooms and told them she would return for the order about 3.15pm. But she never returned.
Julian Painter, a dentist working upstairs in the building that housed the salon, heard a scream that afternoon.
He was unable to recall what time, but believed it was some time between 2pm and 4pm.
Two other people, Kevin Corbett and Christopher Leibhardt, reported hearing screams that afternoon.
The bodies of the two women were found in pools of blood with deep wounds to their throats and what appeared to be defensive injuries to their hands.
They were pronounced dead about 6.50pm.
If you grew up in the south-west, you've probably seen the infamous photo of a car found at the bottom of Loch Ard Gorge in July 1970.
Inside were the bodies of Therese Crawford, 35, and her three children - Catherine, 13, James, 8, and Karen, 6.
The family members had been given electric shocks, suffocated, bashed and mutilated. A hose leading into their car had been attached to the exhaust, apparently to give the impression of a murder/suicide.
Elmer Crawford - believed to be behind the grisly murders of his wife and children - has never been found by police.
It was only after a re-enactment of the car going over the cliff a month later that a truck driver recalled picking up Mr Crawford and giving him a ride back to Geelong.
In 2012, The Standard's Andrew Thomson spoke to former Port Campbell police First Constable Duncan Hales about the baffling case.
Homicide Squad detectives took over the case early in the investigation.
''There were not many leads. An air force bloke from Sale brought the news that there was a car over the cliff,'' Mr Hales said.
''It originally looked like a suicide.''
On the afternoon the car was found - but before it was known there were bodies inside - Mr Hales phoned Melbourne after getting the car's registration number.
In such circumstances, police usually sent an unmarked car to the address to which the car was registered.
But in the Crawford case, a police paddy wagon was sent to the Crawfords' Glenroy house and nobody answered the door.
''Homicide Squad detectives believe that Mr Crawford was out the back of the house,'' Mr Hales said.
''When it was found there were bodies in the car and it looked suspicious, police went back to the house. The floor was still very wet, where someone had been trying to wash off the blood.''
Later blood stains were found throughout the house.
A neighbour also saw Mr Crawford at his home after the bodies of his family members were found, Mr Hales said.
''A young lady saw him at his home after it became apparent there had been a murder. She didn't know Mr Crawford by name, but she knew he was the man that lived at that house and the description was spot on.''
Because police didn't get any of those early breaks, Mr Hales said Crawford had a window of opportunity to escape.
''He had a handy head start on us,'' Mr Hales said.
''Mr Crawford had lived and worked in Queensland, so he had a few options. We simply don't know where he went.''
The former police officer said that having insufficient good information early in the investigation stalled inquiries.
''Police are not magicians. We couldn't pick things out of the air. It was evident that the murderer was very prepared,'' Mr Hales said.
Mr Hales said there were many rumours about Crawford who had worked at the Flemington racecourse as an electrician.
One had Mr Crawford jumping on a ship and travelling back to Ireland.
''He was fighting against the IRA was one strong rumour,'' he said.
Crawford was originally from Ireland and came to Australia in 1954 while his wife was from Queensland.
Mr Hales said Crawford was the chief suspect in the murder investigation.
''He was certainly the one person we thought could have thrown a lot of light on what happened. Port Campbell can be a pretty dramatic sort of place and the Crawford case is one thing that sticks out after working there a long time,'' he said.
Another unsolved murder which haunts a south-west family is the killing of Denise McGregor.
She grew up in Penshurst before moving to Melbourne with her mother after her parents separated.
Her sister Colleen has spent decades searching for answers.
She spoke to The Standard in 2018.
"Mum was a nurse and she got a job back in Melbourne," Colleen said.
"She used to work there and come home (to Penshurst) on her days off. After about a year we all moved to Melbourne."
Carmel worked night shift and Colleen would usually prepare dinner for her siblings.
However, on Tuesday, March 20 in 1978, she wasn't home.
"I was out with my boyfriend, who later became my husband," she said.
"We took his mum over to see his brother."
Colleen's younger sisters were asked to pick up takeaway from a nearby shop.
Sadly, Denise would never return home.
A short distance from home Denise told Sharon to go ahead because she wanted to pop into a nearby milkbar.
Colleen arrived home about 11pm to find her mother frantic with worry.
"Mum told me Denise was missing, she had already called the police."
Colleen remembers the family jumping in the car and driving around in search of Denise.
"We drove all around the streets and knocked on doors - to no avail," Colleen said.
"I think we drove around until 3 in the morning."
Denise's body was found the next morning, about 12 kilometres from their home on the side of the road.
The 12-year-old had been brutally raped and murdered.
The murder sent shockwaves through the community - it was a time when parents wouldn't think twice of allowing their children to go to a nearby shop on their own.
"You weren't scared, it was a different era," Colleen said.
The day after Denise's disappearance, Colleen was watching television with her boyfriend's mother when a news report flashed up.
"They said they had found a schoolgirl," Colleen said.
"His mum turned and said 'it won't be your sister'."
But Colleen knew deep down it was.
She returned home and the news they had all been dreading was confirmed.
Over the years, police have contacted the family on numerous occasions to advise of possible new leads in the cold case.
Sadly, the killer remains at large.
However, Colleen holds out hope justice will be served and DNA from the crime scene will lead to an arrest.
