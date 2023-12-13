The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

GALLERY: Promising start for talented cricketers in country cup tournament

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
December 13 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Western Waves' under 16 boys team kicked off its Cricket Victoria Country Cup carnival on Tuesday, December 12 at Monivae College ground in Hamilton against Mallee Murray Suns in the first of a double-header of matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.