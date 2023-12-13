GALLERY: Promising start for talented cricketers in country cup tournament

The Western Waves' under 16 boys team kicked off its Cricket Victoria Country Cup carnival on Tuesday, December 12 at Monivae College ground in Hamilton against Mallee Murray Suns in the first of a double-header of matches.
The Standard's photographer EDDIE GUERRERO captured the action as some of the region's most promising talent took to the field.
The Waves, coached by the highly-regarded John Houston and former Victorian rookie Tommy Jackson, won one game and lost another across the day after an opening round washout.
